BLACK STAR RIDERS Drop Previously Unreleased Song 'Why Are The Rats?'

July 22, 2024

BLACK STAR RIDERS will headline a special show at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom on Friday, November 15, 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of U.K.'s Planet Rock radio.

BLACK STAR RIDERS' Ricky Warwick said: "As you all know, we have been taking a bit of a BLACK STAR RIDERS hiatus, but this is the perfect show for us to come back and play for you all. This will be a one-off date featuring Jimmy DeGrasso, Sam Wood and myself, and we are very pleased to have Marco Mendoza back into the fold due to Robbie Crane having existing commitments.

"Planet Rock have gone beyond in their support of BLACK STAR RIDERS over the years and we can’t think of a better event to come back and play for all of you who have been wanting to see BLACK STAR RIDERS live again."

In addition, BLACK STAR RIDERS will release a brand new single titled "Why Are The Rats?" on all digital platforms on July 26. The track will be available as a free download from July 26 at 10 a.m. U.K. time to anyone to who visits www.earache.com/blackstarriders.

"Why Are The Rats?" was recorded back in 2021 as part of the "Wrong Side Of Paradise" sessions featuring Ricky Warwick on lead vocals and guitar, Robbie Crane on bass, Christian Martucci on lead guitar and Zak St. John on drums.

It was in 2012 that BLACK STAR RIDERS was formed by four members of THIN LIZZYWarwick, guitarist Scott Gorham, co-lead guitarist Damon Johnson and bassist Marco Mendoza — plus former MEGADETH and ALICE COOPER drummer Jimmy DeGrasso. The band’s debut album, "All Hell Breaks Loose", was released in 2013, and drew widespread acclaim in Classic Rock, Mojo, Metal Hammer and Kerrang!

In 2021, Gorham stepped down from BLACK STAR RIDERS to devote more time to THIN LIZZY.

