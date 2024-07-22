  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JOHN BUSH Wants To Release Album From His Rockabilly Project ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI

July 22, 2024

Former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush may be best known as one of the finest voices in metal, but he's planning something very different. Once sought out to replace James Hetfield in METALLICA, the vocalist is keen to secure a release for a new rockabilly project.

Speaking to Eonmusic about his new band CATEGORY 7, Bush revealed that he's working with guitarist Tara Novick in a project called ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI.

"I have this kind of blues country band that I also would like to put out a record with because we've written a bunch of songs," Bush said. "We have, like, ten songs, but they're very different [to what I usually do]."

John went on to say that working on the ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI project gives him a chance to do something unexpected.

"It was really helpful for my brain to write these different types of songs," he said. "CATEGORY 7 is metal, of course, and then ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI, some songs sound like Little Richard meets Steve Earle."

Bush also revealed that ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI has played a number of low-key gigs, and even incorporated a rare ANTHRAX 1990s gem into their set.

"What was cool is, when we played live, we did, like, three shows, and we played 'A Toast To The Extras'. It was perfect because I was like, I have this song with ANTHRAX that we never played, and I played it for the band, and they're, like; 'That's great. Let's do it.' And so we played it live, and it was awesome."

Read the interview at Eonmusic.

Tara emerged from the Los Angeles punk and rockabilly scene, and in 1989, he was a founding member of ROYAL CROWN REVIEW, which helped pioneer the neo-swing revival. In 1992, he played lead guitar for El Vez (the self-proclaimed Mexican Elvis),and two years later joined West Coast punk band YOUTH BRIGADE. In 1996, he formed his own band THE VOODOO BOYS. From 2000 to 2005, Novick played lead guitar, co-wrote, recorded four albums, and toured the world with Lee Rocker of THE STRAY CATS. He's also toured and been the lead guitarist for Billy Idol, Slim Jim Phantom and the JOHN CORBETT BAND, for whom he produced the Billboard hit single "Good To Go", which came out in 2006. Tara's extensive solo work includes two albums, "Six Pack And Smokes" and "Tomorrow".

Last night shenanigans. John Bush Electric Spaghetti country rock band kicks ass. Partay

Posted by John Ayala on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Find more on Armored saint
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).