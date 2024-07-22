JOHN BUSH Wants To Release Album From His Rockabilly Project ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI

Former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush may be best known as one of the finest voices in metal, but he's planning something very different. Once sought out to replace James Hetfield in METALLICA, the vocalist is keen to secure a release for a new rockabilly project.

Speaking to Eonmusic about his new band CATEGORY 7, Bush revealed that he's working with guitarist Tara Novick in a project called ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI.

"I have this kind of blues country band that I also would like to put out a record with because we've written a bunch of songs," Bush said. "We have, like, ten songs, but they're very different [to what I usually do]."

John went on to say that working on the ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI project gives him a chance to do something unexpected.

"It was really helpful for my brain to write these different types of songs," he said. "CATEGORY 7 is metal, of course, and then ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI, some songs sound like Little Richard meets Steve Earle."

Bush also revealed that ELECTRIC SPAGHETTI has played a number of low-key gigs, and even incorporated a rare ANTHRAX 1990s gem into their set.

"What was cool is, when we played live, we did, like, three shows, and we played 'A Toast To The Extras'. It was perfect because I was like, I have this song with ANTHRAX that we never played, and I played it for the band, and they're, like; 'That's great. Let's do it.' And so we played it live, and it was awesome."

Read the interview at Eonmusic.

Tara emerged from the Los Angeles punk and rockabilly scene, and in 1989, he was a founding member of ROYAL CROWN REVIEW, which helped pioneer the neo-swing revival. In 1992, he played lead guitar for El Vez (the self-proclaimed Mexican Elvis),and two years later joined West Coast punk band YOUTH BRIGADE. In 1996, he formed his own band THE VOODOO BOYS. From 2000 to 2005, Novick played lead guitar, co-wrote, recorded four albums, and toured the world with Lee Rocker of THE STRAY CATS. He's also toured and been the lead guitarist for Billy Idol, Slim Jim Phantom and the JOHN CORBETT BAND, for whom he produced the Billboard hit single "Good To Go", which came out in 2006. Tara's extensive solo work includes two albums, "Six Pack And Smokes" and "Tomorrow".