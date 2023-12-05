BLACK STONE CHERRY And SAINT ASONIA Announce February/March 2024 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour

BLACK STONE CHERRY and SAINT ASONIA have announced a co-headline tour that will take place in February and March 2024. The run commences in Destin, Florida at Club LA on February 13. The final show will be performed on March 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground.

An artist pre-sale goes live Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time with the password NERVOUS. Venue pre-sales follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales send Thursday evening at 10 p.m. local time.

Confirmed tour dates:

Feb. 13 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Feb. 16 - Ft. Smith, AR @ TempleLive Arkansas

Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Feb. 20 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Feb. 21 - Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre

Feb. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Feb. 24 - Sault Saint Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino – Dreammaker's Theatre

Feb. 25 - Wyandotte, MO @ District 142

Feb. 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

Feb. 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Mar. 01 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

Mar. 02 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

Mar. 03 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Mar. 05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Mar. 06 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

ANY GIVEN SIN will open all appearances.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's latest album, "Screamin' At The Sky", was released on September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus was made available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier this year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out Of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's recent U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by Steve Jewell Jr. (ex-OTIS). The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

SAINT ASONIA released its second EP of 2022, "Extrovert", in November 2022 via Spinefarm.

"Extrovert" followed the "Introvert" EP, which dropped in the summer of 2022 and featured seven new tracks, including a Weeknd cover.

Both EPs were released physically as "Introvert/Extrovert" with bonus tracks in December.

Last year, SAINT ASONIA frontman Adam Gontier told Sonic Perspectives about "Introvert": "The title was fitting with the way the songs were written. We wrote and recorded individually. It's a weird situation to make a record and not be in the same room as your band. I felt like an introvert when I was working on these songs."

The EP was recorded outside of Toronto with producer Anton DeLost. Meanwhile, guitarist Mike Mushok recorded remotely from his home studio in Connecticut.

"We had a blast with Anton," Adam told Sonic Perspectives. "He played a big part in the sonic changes. It's a little different for us, but it's still pretty heavy. He understood what we were hoping to accomplish. It's SAINT ASONIA."