BLACK STONE CHERRY Announces November 2023 Tour With GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS

BLACK STONE CHERRY has announced a co-headline tour with GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS. The run begins on November 2 at Piere's in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Fourteen appearances have been announced, wrapping with a performance on November 18 at Columbia, Missouri's Blue Note.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Nov. 02 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

Nov. 03 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

Nov. 04 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

Nov. 06 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

Nov. 07 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Nov. 08 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

Nov. 10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Nov. 11 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

Nov. 13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Nov. 14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Nov. 17 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater

Nov. 18 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

BLACK STONE CHERRY will release its eighth studio album, "Screamin' At The Sky", on September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus will be available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier this year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's recent U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by "new" bassist Steve Jewell Jr. (ex-OTIS). The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

With regard to the new album, BLACK STONE CHERRY says: "Every band that puts out a new record will tell you they are excited — as they should be. However, we may take the award for being the most excited about releasing a new album into the world! We can guarantee that it'll move you in one way or another. We had a lot to say lyrically, musically, and sonically. We pushed ourselves to create not only something relevant, but also pushing the envelope to bend the trend. We are truly proud of this collection of songs and we hope you'll celebrate it with us."

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

"Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket," Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusted engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's last album, "The Human Condition", released in October 2020 was their sixth consecutive No. 1 debut on the U.K. Rock Albums chart. The album's lead single, "Again" was the band's biggest single in over 10 years in America, peaking at No. 15, and their highest-charting record ever in Canada, landing in the Top 15. The album racked up 50 million streams worldwide. Over the years, BSC has both headlined and rocked 12,000-cap arena shows and shared the stage with a wide range of superstars, including ALTER BRIDGE, DEF LEPPARD, GOV'T MULE, NICKELBACK, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BAD COMPANY, MÖTORHEAD, HALESTORM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, THE DARKNESS and ZZ TOP. In 2018, BSC performed in front of 100,000 people at the Download festival as main support to GUNS N' ROSES and in 2021, the band played the venerated Royal Albert Hall, immortalized on 2022's live DVD "Live From The Royal Albert Hall…Y'All".

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine