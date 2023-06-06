BLACK STONE CHERRY Releases Cover Of TINA TURNER's 'What's Love Got To With It'

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have released their cover version of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To With It". Check it out below.

Turner passed away on May 24 after a long illness. The pioneering rock singer was 83 years old.

All proceeds from BLACK STONE CHERRY's recording of "What's Love Got To With It" will be donated to organizations for domestic violence awareness.

BLACK STONE CHERRY will release its eighth studio album, "Screamin' At The Sky", on September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus will be available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox) are joined for the first time on an album recording by "new" bassist Steve Jewell Jr. (ex-OTIS). The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY in 2021.

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's last album, "The Human Condition", released in October 2020 was their sixth consecutive No. 1 debut on the U.K. Rock Albums chart.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine