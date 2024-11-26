BLACK STONE CHERRY's BEN WELLS Releases Children's Book, 'Good Girl, Sunny Pearl'

Guitarist Ben Wells of Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY has released his first children's book. "Good Girl, Sunny Pearl" follows a rambunctious beagle puppy who is full of mischief and never listens to her parents. Her antics drive them crazy until one day she decides to turn things around and become the beloved beagle they always knew she could be. This story captures her journey of transformation and the challenges she faces along the way, ultimately showing the importance of listening and making positive choices.

"Good Girl, Sunny Pearl" is filled with fun, colorful images, and features a fun rhyming read. It is perfect for any dog lover of any age who has survived the infamous puppy training stage!

Ben took to his social media to write: "I've waited almost a year to announce this and thought what better day to do it than on my birthday! I am so incredibly proud and excited to announce that I have written and illustrated my first ever children's book titled 'Good Girl, Sunny Pearl' Inspired by the true story of our very own Sunny Pearl and her adventures of her infamous puppy stages!

"I've always loved writing and illustrating books all the way back to elementary school! (My mom still has them)! I set a goal for myself in January of this year to actually write, illustrate, and publish a book within the year, and it feels SO GOOD to finally have it finished! It was a learning curve like I've never experienced in terms of understanding the process and making it a reality and now here we are!

"I have to thank @mrs._jewells for her input and patience during this process (many many 1-2am nights of me staying up working on this). I also want to thank my family for their support and encouragement, and my BSC family for seeing me work on this on the bus while on tour!

"'Good Girl, Sunny Pearl' is available in hardback and paperback on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, etc and I would love for you to check it out and leave a review! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! Even tho it was stressful at times, this was one of the coolest and most rewarding things I've been able to accomplish on my own. Don't worry, Henry and Clark will also have their books coming as well! This is only the start! The title for this hit me like a song title would, and I knew I had to run with it! Thank you, Jesus for your help and for giving me the courage and determination to complete this goal of mine!"

Hailing from Glasgow, Kentucky, Wells is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, author, and illustrator. As the guitarist for the internationally acclaimed rock band BLACK STONE CHERRY, Ben has toured the world, captivating audiences with his electrifying performances and heartfelt songwriting. From a young age, Ben nurtured a passion for creativity, finding joy in both drawing and writing. This artistic spirit has remained a cornerstone of his life, influencing not only his music but also his literary and illustrative endeavors. Alongside his wife, Jessica, Ben co-founded The Henry And Clark Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping animals and families in need. Their commitment to making a positive impact reflects their deep compassion and desire to uplift their community. With a rich tapestry of experiences and a heart for both music and storytelling, Ben continues to inspire others through his art and advocacy.