BLACK STONE CHERRY's BEN WELLS Understands Why A.I. 'Could Be Scary For Certain People' In Music Industry

In a new interview with TotalRock's "Louder With Ore B" radio show, guitarist Ben Wells of Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY weighed in on a debate about people using artificial intelligence (A.I.) to create music. Asked if he thinks A.I. is affecting his band's way of making new songs, Ben said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Not us, because… Well, I mean, I don't know; it's still somewhat early days in it. A.I. is a cool thing. It can be used in the right way. Just like anything, just like social media, used in the right way, it can be fantastic. Used in the wrong way, it does take away some of the art."

He continued: "It is scary to think that you can get on a computer and have a computer write a song for you [in a specific style] just like that… It is pretty bizarre that you can do that now. I guess I'm not surprised just to see where we are with technology. Who knows what it's gonna be like 20 years from now? But I think there could be a time where it could be scary for certain people in the industry. If A.I. is going to mix a record for a band, that's gonna take away the guy who mixes the record; that's his job. So I would hate to see that ever happen. But for us, as long as people are still out there putting pen to paper and writing music, that's always gonna be the number one thing. And at the end of the day, live music, you can't recreate that. I mean, they've tried — you can do different things, holograms and things of that nature — but human beings on stage playing for other human beings is something that I don't think you'll ever be able to replicate. I hope not anyway. I hope not."

Over the past two decades, BLACK STONE CHERRY has shaken stages from arenas to festivals across Europe, North America and other territories across the globe. The band recently completed a tour in the U.S. with CLUTCH and RIVAL SONS.

BLACK STONE CHERRY's latest album, "Screamin' At The Sky", was released in September 2023 via Mascot Records. The opus was made available in white solid vinyl, limited edition vinyl boxset, CD and digitally.

Earlier last year, BLACK STONE CHERRY released the album's lead single, "Out Of Pocket", which went on to be a crowd favorite on the band's U.K. arena shows.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vocals/guitar),Ben Wells (guitar/backing vox) and John-Fred Young (drums/backing vox),are joined for the first time on an album recording by Steve Jewell Jr.. The band's fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he has been touring with BLACK STONE CHERRY since 2021.

"Screamin' At The Sky" features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BLACK STONE CHERRY decided to try something it's always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky — a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine