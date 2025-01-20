  • facebook
BLACK SWAN Feat. JEFF PILSON, ROBIN MCAULEY, REB BEACH And MATT STARR: Third Album On The Way

January 20, 2025

In a new interview with Talkin' Bout Rock, Robin McAuley confirmed that his BLACK SWAN project, in which he is joined by guitarist Reb Beach (WINGER, WHITESNAKE),bassist Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, THE END MACHINE, ex-DOKKEN),and drummer Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG),is putting the finished touches on its third album. The singer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):  "Last Friday I finished my vocals for the next BLACK SWAN record. So that's in the can. We're waiting for drums to go down on that. That should be done in the next week. Jeff's done. Reb's done, just about. And we're waiting for drums to go on there and get that thing mixed. And I think it's a great record. I'm pretty excited about it."

BLACK SWAN released its second album, "Generation Mind" in April 2022. The LP was written and composed by McAuley, Pilson and Beach and was once again produced and recorded by Pilson at Pilsound Studios in Los Angeles, with Starr's drums being recorded at On Deck Sound Studios.

The genesis of BLACK SWAN was sparked by a conversation between Pilson and Frontiers Music Srl president and head of A&R, Serafino Perugino, who wanted a project that would not only showcase McAuley's vocal prowess, but have a mighty musical backbone to stand skyscraper tall behind him. Thus, the initial seeds were planted and Pilson ran with it from there. The four members got BLACK SWAN off the ground by exchanging ideas back and forth and then bringing all the songs together. The final result is something fresh, very heavy, but still intensely melodic and it's certainly not DOKKEN, nor WINGER, nor MSG, or some combination thereof, but its own unique animal.

Regarding how BLACK SWAN has managed to stay together to record a second studio album despite the fact that most so-called "supergroups" don't last very long, McAuley told VWMusic in a 2022 interview: "'Shake The World' was a great first record from BLACK SWAN, and I don't think any of us likes the supergroup reference attached to the lineup. We set out to write some great music together. Music that we enjoy playing and listening to. On 'Generation Mind', I think we achieved that cohesive band sound that is very BLACK SWAN, and the production reflects that very much. It's fresh sounding, high energy, and fun. We're not caught up in having to sound a particular way because the label [Frontiers] put us together. This is who we are as a band."

