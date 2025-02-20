BLACK VEIL BRIDES' ANDY BIERSACK Launches KNIVES AND PENS PUBLISHING Imprint

BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack has announced the launch of his new publishing imprint, Knives And Pens Publishing, in partnership with celebrated independent publishing house Rare Bird. This venture aims to redefine the landscape of horror fiction by blending the genre's golden-era nostalgia with a fresh and modern approach to storytelling. The imprint will focus on high-quality, horror-themed novellas that breathe new life into public domain stories and characters, as well as introducing original narratives.

New titles will be released every quarter, and all titles for 2025 are now available for pre-order. The premier release, "The First Vampire", is available for pre-order in both paperback and signed paperback editions and will be available in all major retailers in late April 2025.

All titles available for pre-order now at KnivesAndPensPublishing.com and RareBirdLit.com.

Knives And Pens Publishing is committed to crafting immersive, atmospheric, and collectible editions for horror enthusiasts. Each novella in the imprint's catalog features reimagined public domain stories and wholly original tales, enhanced by striking artwork and innovative design. Through immersive storytelling and exceptional craftsmanship, the imprint strives to create an indelible mark on the horror genre and deliver a tactile experience that resonates deeply with fans and collectors alike.

Rare Bird is an independent publishing house known for its bold, cutting-edge titles that challenge conventions, and captivate readers. Their partnership with Knives And Pens Publishing represents their shared commitment to producing exceptional books that resonate with both niche and mainstream audiences.

Knives And Pens Publishing isn't merely reviving horror's golden age; it is crafting a new era of spine-chilling tales that leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of horror fans everywhere. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, Knives And Pens Publishing invites you to step into the darkness and rediscover the power of a great horror story.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer (courtesy of Spinefarm)