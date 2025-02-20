GRAHAM BONNET Says BRUCE DICKINSON Might Make Guest Appearance On Fourth GRAHAM BONNET BAND Album

In a new interview with Ryan Vacey of the Beyond The Vibe podcast, legendary rock singer Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, ALCATRAZZ, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) confirmed that he is working on a new album with his solo band. "We've done three albums — we have three albums as the GRAHAM BONNET BAND — and they've all charted," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "They've done great, actually. The songs have turned out really well. And so we're on our fourth — we'll be doing our fourth album."

Elsewhere in the chat, Graham hinted at a possible guest singer appearance on the next GRAHAM BONNET BAND LP, saying: "I've seen [IRON MAIDEN singer] Bruce [Dickinson] recently. Bruce actually might be singing on this new album with me, Bruce Dickinson. 'Cause I went to see him. I've seen him a few times, a couple of times."

The GRAHAM BONNET BAND's third studio album, "Day Out In Nowhere", came out in May 2022 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Graham was joined on the LP by longtime bandmates Beth-Ami Heavenstone (bass) and Conrado Pesinato (guitar),as well as keyboardist Alessandro Bertoni and drummer Shane Gaalaas. "Day Out In Nowhere" also saw performance and co-writing guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE),John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE),Mike Tempesta (POWERMAN 5000),Roy Z (HALFORD, BRUCE DICKINSON) and Don Airey (DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW).

Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with RAINBOW, MSG, ALCATRAZZ and IMPELLITTERI prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60s into his 70s, Graham has written and recorded some of the best albums he's ever done, including a reunion album with GRAHAM BONNET'S ALCATRAZZ called "Born Innocent" in 2020, along with three records with his GRAHAM BONNET BAND: 2016's "The Book", 2018's "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage" and the aforementioned "Day Out In Nowhere".

In 1979, Bonnet auditioned for the frontman position in RAINBOW. With his James Dean image, the choice of Bonnet to replace Ronnie James Dio was subject to some questions. However, once the band heard Bonnet sing, they knew they had their man. With Bonnet at the mic, they recorded the "Down To Earth" LP, which became one of RAINBOW's most successful releases.

Graham moved on from RAINBOW in the early '80s to work on his solo career. He also played with MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, recorded several albums with ALCATRAZZ and had a short stint with IMPELLITTERI.