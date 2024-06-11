BLACK VEIL BRIDES' ANDY BIERSACK On Still Releasing Full-Length Albums: 'I Think It's A Case-By-Case Thing'

During an appearance on "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack, who is promoting the band's upcoming "Bleeders" EP, spoke about the importance of still releasing full-length albums instead of focusing exclusively on singles. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's a case-by-case thing. Ultimately, we will have a full-length record. The way in which that gets released, I don't know if it's gonna be the same traditional way. It might be. I think it really depends on what you're trying to do.

"For me, if we're doing a record that all has one concept, like [2021's] 'The Phantom Tomorrow' was, it really behooves you to release it as an album because the listening experience is meant to be that way. But if you're doing isolated storytelling, there's no reason why not to put all of your eggs into the basket of a single song, two songs, whatever, and then take some time, recharge, do it again, do it again, so that you end up getting more for every single song instead of getting, 'Well, I've been working on this record for two years. And who cares? Track seven is good enough.' That's where you end up a lot of times with records. So I think that you're seeing the bar get raised because of how much more output people have."

Last month, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released the title track from "Bleeders", inspired by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's "Sweeney Todd". The band paid tribute to the classic musical with a music video for the title track that is inspired by the musical's 2007 Tim Burton-directed film adaptation.

Due on June 21, the three-track EP, which will include "Bleeders", a cover of "My Friends" from the Sondheim classic, and a cover of U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday", will be BLACK VEIL BRIDES' first release for Spinefarm.

In support of the American Red Cross, BLACK VEIL BRIDES recently hosted a virtual blood drive during the U.S. "Bleeders" tour, inspired by the "Bleeders" single. The trek kicked off on April 25 in San Francisco and ran through May 25 in Los Angeles.

Fans attending the tour were asked to present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross (e-mail, app confirmation, donation photo, sticker, etc.) when they visited the BLACK VEIL BRIDES merchandise booth to receive an exclusive merchandise package, consisting of a signed poster, pin and patch.