BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce April/May 2024 U.S. Tour

Modern rock band BLACK VEIL BRIDES has announced the "Bleeders" tour 2024 with support from CREEPER, DARK DIVINE and GHOSTKID. The tour kicks off on April 25 at the Fillmore in San Francisco, making stops across the U.S. in Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Nashville and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Belasco on May 25.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST and end on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMBVB24" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local.

"Bleeders" tour 2024 dates:

Apr. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*

Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr. 29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater*

Apr. 30 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

May 03 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall*

May 04 - Green Bay, WI - Epic*

May 05 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater*

May 07 - Albany, NY - Empire Live*

May 08 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

May 09 - Richmond, VA - The National*

May 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

May 15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square*

May 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

May 21 - Houston, TX - RISE*

May 22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory*

May 24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee*

May 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

* Not a Live Nation date

Last month, BLACK VEIL BRIDES drummer Christian "CC" Coma (born Christian Mora) was asked by Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global if he and his bandmates have commenced work on their next studio release. He responded: "We are already working on new music. Yeah, we're already working on some new music. I don't know when that's gonna be released. But, yeah, we are working on new music. It is incomplete as of right now. We will be working on that in January."

He continued: "We don't really know if we're gonna be releasing music as singles or do an EP or a full-length album. We'll see how we feel at the end of the tour, we'll see how much traction the new music gets, and that'll determine whether or not we're gonna do a full-length album or do some stuff. But there will be some new music in the near future to keep everybody excited for the band and stuff like that, and for us to potentially play live."

CC added: "We play the same songs all of the time, and so it'll be fun to add something new to the set and perform that live. Hopefully we can do that. So I'm looking forward to it."

The drummer went on to say that he has "a very secret project that's being worked on that I know that you're gonna absolutely love and enjoy. I cannot comment on that at this point because I have to keep my lips sealed," he explained.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' digital EP "The Mourning" came out in October 2022 via Sumerian Records. The effort was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, BUSH) at Grey Area Studios.

"The Mourning" included "Saviour II", which was the follow-up to "Saviour". "Saviour" appeared on the 2011 album "Set The World On Fire" and was written as a letter to the fans in saying how much they appreciate them and that they, and their music, will be there for them during their darkest time.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", came out in October 2021. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.