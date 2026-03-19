BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce 'Vindicate' Album, Share Title Track

BLACK VEIL BRIDES will release their seventh studio album, "Vindicate", on May 8 via Spinefarm.

From the opening organ introduction and dramatic soliloquy of "Invocation To The Muse" to the emotive finale of "Eschaton", the band — vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma — deliver one of the most ambitious chapters of their career. Previously released singles including "Bleeders", "Hallelujah" and "Certainty" have already showcased the band's continued musical evolution while maintaining the theatrical intensity that has defined their sound.

Biersack comments: "This record is rooted in the feelings of revenge and vindication. These are emotions that can either push us forward or hold us back. There's a duality to them. They can fuel growth, drive ambition, and help us rise above what's tried to break us, but they can also become destructive if we let them consume us.

"Each song explores a different side of that struggle. Sometimes it's about getting even with someone else, sometimes it's about confronting ourselves and our past, our pain or the things that were done to us. At its core, though, this album is about resilience. It's for anyone who's ever had their dreams doubted or their fire challenged by people who couldn't see their vision. We're all born with that spark. The world will try to take that away at times, but this record is about holding on to it, fighting back, and turning those struggles into something powerful."

The latest preview from the album arrives with the release of the title track, "Vindicate". Featuring a haunting calliope introduction that erupts into a driving wall of guitars and Biersack's signature scream, the song captures the dramatic scale and power fans have come to expect from BLACK VEIL BRIDES. The track is now available across all digital service providers.

A NSFW music video directed by George Gallardo Kattah (who also helmed the visual for "Certainty") can be seen below.

The track listing for "Vindicate" is:

01. Invocation To The Muse

02. Vindicate

03. Certainty

04. Bleeders

05. Hallelujah

06. Cut

07. Alive

08. Purgatory

09. Revenger

10. Sorrow

11. Grace

12. Ave Maria

13. Woe & Pain

14. Eschaton

In support of the new album, BLACK VEIL BRIDES will embark on its first North American headline tour of 2026. The 24-city run kicks off April 25 in Riverside and concludes May 30 in Worcester. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Seattle (April 28),Houston (May 5),Detroit (May 17),and New York (May 28),among others. Support on the tour will come from FROM ASHES TO NEW, TX2 and AS DECEMBER FALLS.

In a recent interview with James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound, Biersack was asked if the heavier sound of "Certainty" is representative of the musical direction of BLACK VEIL BRIDES' new LP. Andy said: "Yeah, I think there's kind of two things. One is obviously we've been around for a while and we've been making music together for a long time. So we've always been a band that we don't like to make the same record twice. And I think we had gotten to a place where none of us were really all that excited about the idea of making a grand sort of sing-along rock opera right now. And then for me, creatively, that really wasn't where my head was at in terms of writing. So everything, at least on a narrative level, was skewing much more, for lack of a better term, darker or serious or whatever. And so I think the music just sort of — it was birthed from the same perspective. We didn't wanna make a record that was, 'Hey, now we're gonna make the heavy record.' What we're trying to build here and what my ideas are in terms of the narrative, along with what Jake [Pitts, guitar] is writing from a musical perspective, was really kind of going hand in hand with each other. And so I think the record is heavy because it has to be for it to make sense with the narrative. And I also think it's a really solid record in the perspective that we weren't trying to go, 'Every song is the screamy song,' 'Every song is the' whatever. When people hear the whole album, I think that the heavy moments are purposeful and there are moments of what you might call more traditional BLACK VEIL BRIDES. But I would say overall the record is much more aggressive than previous albums."

In January, Biersack told Rock Feed about how "Certainty" was conceived: "A lot of times I think this happens, and I don't know why it is. We do the whole record and then we feel like there's a missing song. And this was the quote-unquote missing song. Jake and I did this song. Jake had an idea; he sent it to me. I wrote on it. We tracked it. It was one of those everything-came-together — bam, bam, bam — very quick sort of songs, 'cause we knew exactly what we wanted to do. And I knew lyrically what I wanted to say with it. And so it came together really quickly, and it was the last song for the record. Everything else had already been recorded. And it just felt like a real sort of mission statement for the album — from a lyrical perspective, from the musical perspective."

On the topic of the BLACK VEIL BRIDES members' decision to produce their new album themselves, Andy said: "This record is one that we've made on our own. Obviously, we have a label and we're very supported by that label, and we were very fortunate to be in that position. But when it came down to it, this record was primarily made here in Florida by the band. Jake and I produced it. And it's the kind of record that we wanted to make without any other cooks in the kitchen. And I think it's really representative of where we're at as a band."

Asked what it feels like to be getting such a strong response from the fans to BLACK VEIL BRIDES' new music, Andy said: "Well, it's fantastic. I think we're the kind of band that, for better or for worse, people don't necess[arily]… There's a version of the band that people have in their mind, most of which is primarily based on maybe when they first heard the band or what they think of the band. A lot of people who don't even know what the band sounds like have a version of the band in their mind, so it's been very interesting, having made this record on our own, very much committed sonically to the style that we wanted to pursue, playing these festivals and having people discover the band through these songs that maybe didn't otherwise give it a shot beforehand."

Andy continued: "We've talked about this before. We're kind of the little engine that could in that way. A lot of people dismiss the band outright, don't really know what we sound like, sort of associate an image that they saw in their mind of like 2010, of us looking like MÖTLEY [CRÜE] or whatever, which is fine. That's part of our history, but they don't really necessarily know what it is that we do. And so it's been fun to kind of — I guess in some ways so far these songs seem to have kind of snuck up on people in a way. And it's fun to surprise people this many years into our career with, tonally, what we do because people hear the singles and primarily the singles from records were sometimes outside your control, but they're the big anthem songs. So people's assumption is that the totality of our records, if they've never dug into the catalog, is 12 songs that sound like 'Fallen Angels' on every record or 'In The End' or whatever else. And while I love those songs, that is much less representative of the totality of our catalog as opposed to like things that are much more kind of guitar-oriented and heavy. And certainly moving forward, this record is what you might call a darker or heavier record in that way."

When "Certainty" was first released, Biersack said in a statement: "The concept of 'Certainty' is central to this record and appears throughout the album. The song was inspired by the film 'Conclave', particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making. When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible. Much of today's political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record."

To coincide with the "Certainty" single's release, BLACK VEIL BRIDES unveiled a music video for the track, directed by George Gallardo Kattah (CHELSEA WOLFE, MÅNESKIN) and filmed while the band was on tour in Colombia. Featuring stunning cinematography and an intensity reminiscent of an A24 motion picture, the video mirrors the song's themes. Further, it exemplifies the bold visual identity BLACK VEIL BRIDES have cultivated throughout their career.

Biersack added: "This was the final song written and recorded for the album. It started from an idea Jake [Pitts, guitar] sent over, and it came together quickly over the course of a few days. It felt essential both narratively and musically, capturing the overall tone of what we're aiming for. The music video, directed by George Gallardo Kattah and his team in Bogotá, Colombia, is one of our favorites we've ever done. His interpretation of fear and pride as biblical twins is stunning, and the visuals are incredible."

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner