BLACK VEIL BRIDES Sign With SPINEFARM, Announce 'Bleeders' EP

BLACK VEIL BRIDES kick off a new season of redemption and revenge with "Bleeders", a cinematic music video, battle cry, and tour conceived by band leader Andy Biersack. The "Bleeders" single and enchanting music video (directed by Jensen Noen) coincide with a forthcoming EP of the same name.

The "Bleeders" EP is both a soundtrack and a signpost of everything BLACK VEIL BRIDES past, present, and future. The band's inaugural release in a new partnership with Spinefarm boasts the title track, a loving rendition of Sweeney Todd's "My Friends", and a faithful cover of U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday".

The "Bleeders" tour transforms the band's theatrical and allegorical tales of vengeance into real-world philanthropy, incorporating a virtual blood drive with the American Red Cross.

"As Bleeders, it's our mission to effect positive change. Help us to help others in this time of need," reads a statement from the band, comprised of Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Christian "C.C." Coma and Lonny Eagleton.

One pint of blood can save as many as three lives. As of April 22, fans have pledged 1577 pints.

Before the birth of the BVB Army, the thousands of lyric tattoos, and the gold and platinum records that followed, BLACK VEIL BRIDES was simply a dark vision dreamt up by an only child in Ohio.

He already loved Batman and KISS. Then, the striking visage of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street", on the cover of his dad's dusty CD (released a dozen years before he was born) kicked open the door for Biersack. Sweeney Todd cleared the way for "The Phantom Of The Opera", MISFITS and all that followed, culminating in the birth of Andy Black and the ascension of BLACK VEIL BRIDES.

The group's cinematic scope and unwavering commitment to self-expression strikes a familiar chord with their fellow "bleeders" who seek refuge (and revenge) in the power of the dark and imagination.

There are over 160 million views of "Knives And Pens", an early demo committed to music video before Andy (who moved to Hollywood at 18 and lived in his car) met his band of brothers. The RIAA-certified platinum single "In The End", itself close to 170 million views, proved the group whose merch dominated Hot Topic before they'd even made their debut album was built to last. In 2021, "Scarlet Cross" became their highest-charting Top 10 single. "Fallen Angels" went gold in 2023.

They combine a unique identity with an unquenchable creative thirst. They're an object of devotion for those who sing their anthems in unison, a diverse BVB Army who never surrenders. "Bleeders" offers a taste of what will become BLACK VEIL BRIDES' most visceral, cinematic, and unrelenting era yet.

Photo credit: Joshua Shultz