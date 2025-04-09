BLACK VEIL BRIDES To Headline WE MISSED OURSELVES FEST; BEARTOOTH, UNDEROATH, SILVERSTEIN, Others Also To Appear

Get ready, Mexico City — BLACK VEIL BRIDES have been officially announced as the headliners of We Missed Ourselves Fest, a brand-new destination festival making its debut on October 25, 2025, at the legendary Velódromo Olímpico.

Curated for the misfits, the outcasts, and the faithful, We Missed Ourselves Fest unites the most passionate voices in modern post-hardcore, metalcore, and alternative heavy music.

Joining BLACK VEIL BRIDES is a stacked lineup featuring SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, BEARTOOTH, UNDEROATH, SILVERSTEIN, SENSES FAIL, WE CAME AS ROMANS, MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, I SET MY FRIENDS ON FIRE and OCEANS ATE ALASKA — a generational roster that promises a night of catharsis, chaos, and community.

Presented by DRIVERS Entertainment, We Missed Ourselves Fest is more than a concert — it's a homecoming for a scene that never dies. Expect massive production, unforgettable energy, and the kind of emotional release only this music can deliver.

Tickets are on sale now at www.wemissedourselvesfestival.com.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-night-only celebration of everything loud, emotional, and unbreakable.

In May 2024, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released the title track from their "Bleeders" EP, inspired by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's "Sweeney Todd". The band paid tribute to the classic musical with a music video for the title track that is inspired by the musical's 2007 Tim Burton-directed film adaptation.

Released in June 2024, the three-track EP, which included "Bleeders", a cover of "My Friends" from the Sondheim classic, and a cover of U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday", was BLACK VEIL BRIDES' first release for Spinefarm.