BRING ME THE HORIZON's LEE MALIA Joins Forces With JACKSON GUITARS

Jackson Guitars has teamed up with BRING ME THE HORIZON guitarist Lee Malia to unleash the new pro series signature Lee Malia LM-87. This model combines vintage and modern rock — an approach that Malia is known for pushing. Designed in close collaboration with Lee, this guitar captures Lee's intricate solos and aggressive playing style. The Lee Malia LM-87 is built for high performance, offering players the ability to wail effortlessly.

Top features include:

* Custom-voiced Jackson pickups

* TOM-style bridge with anchored tailpiece and fine tuners

* Open pore semi-gloss black finish

This premium guitar is featured in Jackson's new videos below. Filmed in the abandoned RAE Bedford, England, Malia unleashes his sonic fury and shares his inspiration for the new Pro Series Signature Lee Malia LM-87.

Malia is a part of Grammy-nominated, BRIT award-winning British rock band BRING ME THE HORIZON. Globally revered festival headliners, BRING ME THE HORIZON will be headlining the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany in June, and the Reading and Leeds festivals in England in August 2025. The band recently released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "Post Human: Nex Gen" via Sony/RCA, which has now been streamed over a billion times.