BLACKBRIAR Releases 'A Last Sigh Of Bliss' Single From Upcoming 'A Thousand Little Deaths' Album

Dutch metal band BLACKBRIAR has released a new single, "A Last Sigh Of Bliss", alongside an accompanying music video. The song details a tragic romance between someone living, and someone deceased.

"A Last Sigh Of Bliss" will appear on BLACKBRIAR's new album, "A Thousand Little Deaths", which will be released on August 22 via Nuclear Blast Records.

BLACKBRIAR vocalist Zora Cock comments: "As the scent of honeysuckle drifts into your bedroom window on a warm summer's night, this song intoxicates you into a fever dream. Like a bee drowning in honey, you know you'll die, and yet, you ache for nothing more. It's a sultry, seductive, and euphoric song with heavy guitars and a chorus that makes you want to run barefoot through a moonlit field in a lace gown."

Across October and November, you can see BLACKBRIAR performing some of the band's new songs live at their headline tour across Europe.

"A Thousand Little Deaths" track listing:

01. Bluebeard's Chamber

02. The Hermit And The Lover

03. The Fossilized Widow

04. My Lonely Crusade

05. Floriography

06. The Catastrophe That Is Us

07. A Last Sigh Of Bliss

08. Green Light Across The Bay

09. I Buried Us

10. Harpy

Few bands are capable of conjuring up such vivid cinematic vision as BLACKBRIAR. The band's lavish history of evocative dark fairytale storytelling and compelling gothic soundscapes continues to expand as we move further into 2025 and their upcoming third full-length album, "A Thousand Little Deaths". Tackling themes of love, loss, and death, BLACKBRIAR seek to take all willing Thorns on a passionate and resounding journey filled once more with mesmerizing imagery, masterful lyricism, and dark symphonic metal power.

Expect even more big things for BLACKBRIAR as 2025 continues along. With YouTube streams now reaching 71 million views and over 253,000 subscribers, and equally massive Spotify stats including a total of over 65 million streams, with over 190,000 monthly listeners who contribute to 1 million streams a month and 12 million streams per year, the world has taken notice of their distinctively macabre yet whimsical sense of metallic storytelling. Prepare to wrap yourself up in their seductive siren songs, and expect to be swept away on an unforgettable journey.

BLACKBRIAR is:

Zora Cock - Vocals

René Boxem - Drums

Bart Winters - Guitars

Robin Koezen - Guitars

Siebe Sol Sijpkens - Bass

Ruben Wijga - Keys