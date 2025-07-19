FIT FOR A KING Shares Video For 'Witness The End' Featuring CHRIS MOTIONLESS

FIT FOR A KING has shared the official music video for the song "Witness The End", featuring MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli. The track will appear on FIT FOR A KING's upcoming eighth album, "Lonely God", due on August 1 via Solid State Records. The LP was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Daniel Braunstein (SPIRITBOX).

"We didn't care what anybody thought — we just wanted to write a deathcore song," FIT FOR A KING says. "It turned out to be really special. Chris did not disappoint either.

"'Witness The End' offers the most unpredictable experience of any song on 'Lonely God'. In terms of the lyrics, it was inspired by this Netflix miniseries 'Midnight Mass', which follows an old pastor who claims he experienced a miracle and became an angel, but he was really just bit by a vampire whose blood gave him youth again."

"Lonely God" track listing:

01. Begin The Sacrifice

02. The Temple

03. Extinction

04. No Tomorrow

05. Shelter

06. Monolith (feat. Lochie Keogh)

07. Lonely God

08. Between Us

09. Sentient

10. Blue Venom

11. Technium (feat. Landon Tewers)

12. Witness The End (feat. Chris Motionless)

Additionally, FIT FOR A KING has just announced a fall 2025 headline tour. The trek kicks off on October 30 in Phoenix and runs through December 7 in the band's hometown of Dallas. MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE and 156/SILENCE will provide support on the trek.

FIT FOR A KING harnesses the power of its brotherhood in order to push forward. The music contains traces of the members' personal and collective experiences grafted onto an ever-evolving sonic palette of metalcore unpredictability, alternative melody, and deathcore brutality laced with electronic alchemy. As trends came and went in the background of the last decade, the quintet has weathered trials and tribulations as well as enduring the chaos of a world constantly influx. However, their bond stretches back to 2011 when FIT FOR A KING unleashed their independent debut "Descendants". They continually progressed with "Creation/Destruction" (2013),"Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016) and "The Path" (2020). Meanwhile, 2022's "The Hell We Create" marked their fifth Top 3 debut on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and third straight Top 15 debut on the Top Album Sales chart. Outburn applauded how "With 'The Hell We Create', FIT FOR A KING takes on a new depth," and Kerrang! assured, "It hits hard in all the right places." They've impressively garnered just shy of half a billion streams fueled by staples like "When Everything Means Nothing", "The Price Of Agony", "Breaking The Mirror" and more. Along the way, they also collaborated with the likes of AUGUST BURNS RED, THE PLOT IN YOU, THE GHOST INSIDE and WE CAME AS ROMANS in addition to packing houses on tour. In 2025, you can hear their strength and camaraderie loud and clear on their eighth full-length offering, "Lonely God".

FIT FOR A KING consists of Ryan Kirby on vocals, Bobby Lynge on guitar, Daniel Gailey on guitar, Trey Celaya on drums and Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary on bass/vocals.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner