BLEEDING THROUGH Releases New Single 'Our Brand Is Chaos'

Southern California metalcore titans BLEEDING THROUGH have made their awaited return with a brand new single today, aptly titled "Our Brand Is Chaos". The track is a ruthless new track is their first taste of something the band is currently brewing behind studio doors.

Commenting on the single, lead vocalist Brandan Schieppati states: "'Our Brand Is Chaos' is a statement. This is about our unrivaled support by our fans, friends and families. Together we are imperfectly perfect, pure chaos and all love. Let this be our anthem through dark time. Fuck with us and find out."

Destined for great achievement ever since their formation in 1999, BLEEDING THROUGH's career has been a lengthy and star-studded one, dedicated to delivering a devastating, yet melodic and entrancing, infusion of metal and hardcore to fans worldwide. But, above all else, the band has stayed true to themselves. A testament to their momentous impact on the genre, the quintet has influenced several generations of artists since their inception and will no doubt continue to inspire fans and artists for many years to come.

Having already triumphantly reclaimed the spotlight after their biggest collective hurdle — the 2014 hiatus which many anticipated would be the end of the band's career as a cohesive unit — the Orange County quintet, consisting of Brandan Schieppati (vocals),Derek Youngsma (drums),Marta Peterson (keyboards),Brian Leppke (guitar) and Ryan Wombacher (bass),clearly know what it takes for a successful resurgence.

With five Top 50 U.S. charting records, 100 million catalog streams, over 400,000 physical album sales, and tours with SLIPKNOT, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LAMB OF GOD and UNEARTH under their belts, there's no arguing with the BLEEDING THROUGH's methods and widespread appeal.

In a 2018 interview with Alternative Press, Schieppati reflected on BLEEDING THROUGH's hiatus, saying: "There was a dark cloud plaguing us toward the end. We became a stepping-stone band; we lost respect from the media, our management, our booking agent…it was like people didn't take us seriously anymore. We were still pulling people to shows and selling a good amount of records, but other people's interests were ahead of ours when it came to BLEEDING THROUGH."

Asked why he felt BLEEDING THROUGH lost the respect of the industry, Schieppati said: "BLEEDING THROUGH were old news to people. The music industry has always been a case of 'out with the old, in with the new.' Metalcore gave way to deathcore, and then deathcore gave way to whatever the fuck, and then that gave way to [popular Maryland hardcore punks] TURNSTILE. And now I'm, like, 'How did we get here?' What I mean is that TURNSTILE will be hot for four years and then gone — something else will come up. It's unfortunate, because I really like that band, but I feel that hardcore got so big that people started turning on it, and I can see that happening again. BLEEDING THROUGH fell victim to that, which was really tough."