BLACK FLAG Announces Fresh Lineup, Promises New Music And Tour Dates

Legendary punk rock band BLACK FLAG has announced a brand new lineup. Joining founding guitarist Greg Ginn are Max Zanelly on vocals, David Rodriguez on bass and Bryce Weston on drums.

The new BLACK FLAG lineup is "already in the studio and the rehearsal space — writing, jamming, and bringing fresh energy," according to a post on the band's social media.

Earlier today, BLACK FLAG released the following statement: "We're turning the page. BLACK FLAG is entering a new era — and we're hyped to welcome three incredible new members to the lineup: Max Zanelly – vocals, David Rodriguez – bass, Bryce Weston – drums.

"Live shows are coming. New music is coming. Tour dates drop soon. Stay tuned."

BLACK FLAG formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, and made music from 1978 until the mid-1980s with several singers, including Keith Morris, Ron Reyes, Dez Cadena and Henry Rollins. BLACK FLAG has been called the first American hardcore band.

BLACK FLAG's 2024 lineup consisted of Ginn, singer Mike Vallely, who first appeared with the band as a guest in 2003 and became BLACK FLAG's fifth vocalist in 2014, and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley (both from Seattle band DARKHORSE RISING).

In 2013, Ginn sued his former BLACK FLAG bandmates Keith Morris, Dez Cadena, Chuck Dukowski and Bill Stevenson for touring as FLAG, which he claimed constituted a violation of trademarks to the name and logo. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ginn claimed that use of the band's logo, consisting of four uneven black bars simulating a waving flag, was an infringement and that FLAG was "a colorable imitation" that was "likely to cause confusion, mistake or deception among consumers." In April 2014, the parties informed the court of a settlement. "FLAG gets to be FLAG, and BLACK FLAG as it is presently known continues to be BLACK FLAG," attorney Evan Cohen, who represented Ginn, told Billboard.