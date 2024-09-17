BLEEDING THROUGH Shares New Single 'Dead But So Alive'

Southern California metalcore giants BLEEDING THROUGH have debuted a brand new single, "Dead But So Alive", available now from SharpTone Records.

Commenting on the song, vocalist Brandan Schieppati says: "'Dead But So Alive' is a more personal song for me. I battle with being bipolar and it something that I am very up front about in my life. This song is about the daily life and sometimes ugliness of mental illness. It takes a strong support system around me to walk this life and I have my family and amazing band around me to make me feel so alive when I sometimes feel so dead."

BLEEDING THROUGH's new single follows "Our Brand Is Chaos", released earlier this year and arrives just ahead of the band's anticipated return to the stage at Furnace Fest 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama on October 4. The blistering track is another taste of what's to come from the band's impending, yet to be announced next record.

Destined for great achievement ever since their formation in 1999, BLEEDING THROUGH's career has been a lengthy and star-studded one, dedicated to delivering a devastating, yet melodic and entrancing, infusion of metal and hardcore to fans worldwide. But, above all else, the band has stayed true to themselves. A testament to their momentous impact on the genre, the quintet has influenced several generations of artists since their inception and will no doubt continue to inspire fans and artists for many years to come.

Having already triumphantly reclaimed the spotlight after their biggest collective hurdle — the 2014 hiatus which many anticipated would be the end of the band's career as a cohesive unit — the Orange County quintet, consisting of Brandan Schieppati (vocals),Derek Youngsma (drums),Marta Peterson (keyboards),Brian Leppke (guitar) and Ryan Wombacher (bass),clearly knows what it takes for a successful resurgence.

With five Top 50 U.S. charting records, 100 million catalog streams, over 400,000 physical album sales, and tours with SLIPKNOT, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LAMB OF GOD and UNEARTH under their belts, there's no arguing with the BLEEDING THROUGH's methods and widespread appeal.