BLINK-182 Announces 2025 'Missionary Impossible' U.S. Tour

Following a blockbuster 2024 tour that saw them headline stadiums across the globe, multi-platinum, award-winning band BLINK-182 is set to return in 2025 with a fresh run of dates, bringing their legendary live show to fans across the U.S.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker's "Missionary Impossible" tour follows the release of their latest album "One More Time…", the first album in over a decade with the original trio back in the studio. Featuring the No. 1 singles "Edging" and "One More Time", the record adds to a legacy that has made BLINK-182 one of punk rock's most influential bands. The upcoming shows will lean into BLINK-182's punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog.

Produced by Live Nation, the multi-city trek will bring BLINK-182 to major amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums across the U.S., with stops in Hollywood, Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, and more. Full routing and ticketing information is available below. Special guests ALKALINE TRIO will join on all dates.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time on blink182.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Missionary Impossible" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, April 10 at 1 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merch item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

BLINK-182's "Missionary Impossible" 2025 tour dates:

Aug. 28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live*

Aug. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep. 01 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*

Sep. 03 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep. 04 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep. 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep. 07 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep. 09 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Sep. 11 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep. 14 - Ashbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now^

Sep. 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Sep. 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

Sep. 21 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees^

Sep. 22 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep. 24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sep. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep. 27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

Oct. 02 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival^

Oct. 04 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena*

* With Support from ALKALINE TRIO

^ Festival performance

BLINK-182 last took the stage earlier this year for a sold-out benefit concert at the Hollywood Palladium in support of Los Angeles fire relief efforts. With 100% of net proceeds going to the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation and ARC Firefighter Fund, the night blended a high-energy punk rock with heartfelt community impact. ALKALINE TRIO opened the show, and BLINK-182 followed with a 20-plus-song set, including a tribute to first responders during "Stay Together For The Kids" and a surprise appearance by Matt Skiba for "Bored To Death".