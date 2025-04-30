Spinefarm

01. For Those Who Watch The Sea

02. Aesthetic Of Serpents

03. A Fever To Defeat

04. Dreamers

05. With Hell In His Eyes

06. Glass Mountain

07. Swim North

08. How Far From Fragile

09. Somebody To Shove

10. Always Have Always Will

Everyone gets dragged back in eventually. It has been a while since we heard from Brock Lindow, former frontman with 36 CRAZYFISTS. A perpetual presence in metalcore and post-hardcore circles 20 years ago, the Alaskan frontman has been conspicuous by his absence since 2017's "Lanterns": a worthy end to his band's recorded legacy, but clearly not the end of the story. PARADISE SLAVES have appeared, seemingly from nowhere, giving Lindow's creative life a new lease. Ex-members of DIECAST and BLITZKID are on board, too, alongside Tyler Stroetzel, brother of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Joel, and the early noughties vibes are extremely strong, even before you press play on this opening statement.

One thing that defined 36 CRAZYFISTS back in the day was their ability to shimmy across apparent divides in the sub-genre free-for-all. PARADISE SLAVES have plenty to distinguish themselves from any previous achievements, but the same eclectic mix of styles is studiously explored anew on "With Hell In His Eyes". With Lindow providing an impassioned, organic focal point throughout, these songs cherry-pick from alternative and metallic sources, gamely nudging disparate elements into a tasteful whole. Jumping from gritty metalcore riffing to dreamy alt-rock, often in the same song, PARADISE SLAVES are almost exactly what cynics might expect from this meeting of minds. Yet songs like "A Fever To Defeat" have a certain insidious charm, sounding less nostalgic than they do celebratory. It makes a huge difference that Lindow's voice remains powerful and distinctive. He was one of the few frontmen from that early 21st century era that could sing with real intensity, and age has not diminished his powers. On "Dreamers"'mid-paced melody bomb, he unleashes an unexpectedly ferocious roar, before immediately switching to strident, alt-metal clean vocals, alternating between the two and clearly enjoying himself a great deal, particularly when the song mutates into a snotty, old-school breakdown. Lindow is back and on great form.

We live in an era where metal hybrids are the natural order of things, and so PARADISE SLAVES sound entirely in keeping with the state of things. If there is any criticism to be levelled here, it is that "With Hell In His Eyes" is too restrained when it comes to pushing the boundaries of its creators' vision. There are plenty of spine-rattling metalcore bits, but even the pointedly brutish likes of "Aesthetic Of Serpents" and "Swim North" fall some way short of the heaviness they superficially project. Similarly, despite some gorgeous, melodic highs ("Glass Mountain" is a brooding, post-grunge triumph),there is a sense that PARADISE SLAVES are occasionally a little reliant on middle-of-the-road, '90s alternative rock tropes, rather than the spiky ingenuity displayed elsewhere. Ironically, a fiery cover of SOUL ASYLUM's "Somebody To Shove" is an exception: Lindow sings the shit out of it, and his comrades' rewiring of the original is astute and full of conviction.

The closing "Always Have Always Will" is perhaps the one song that truly strays from the expected blend. A downtempo metal monolith, it meanders through watery, psychedelic vistas on its way to a big rock payoff, very much in the spirit of the plaid-clad early '90s but bolstered by metalcore crunch and a show-stopping Lindow vocal. Despite its traditional, linear nature, it feels more ambitious than anything else here, soft focus alt-pop opener "For Those Who Watch The Sea" included.

Aside from resurrecting one man's musical career, PARADISE SLAVES are primarily focused on keeping the spirit of a cherished era alive. That they have achieved their aim in style and adding a few more worthwhile tricks to the repertoire along the way, is commendable. "With Hell In His Eyes" is a strong start.