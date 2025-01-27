BLINK-182 Announces Hollywood Palladium Performance To Benefit Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts

Multi-platinum, award-winning band BLINK-182 — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — has announced a one-night-only benefit show at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California on February 13 to support Los Angeles fire relief. 100% of the ticket proceeds from the Live Nation-produced event will be donated to the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation and ARC Firefighter Fund. Punk band ALKALINE TRIO — Matt Skiba, Dan Andriano and Atom Willard — will open as support.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 27 at 3 p.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. To protect the prices originally set by the artist, this show will use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange tool.

BLINK-182 released "One More Time… Part-2" last September via Columbia Records. The group notably expanded its 2023 blockbuster Billboard 200 No. 1 album "One More Time…" with eight brand new tracks on "Part-2".

"One More Time…" not only marked the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup — Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker — since 2011, but it also kickstarted the comeback of the decade. In 2023, the album crashed the Billboard 200 at No. 1, notching the band's third career No. 1 debut on the respective chart. Given this stratospheric success, it concluded 2023 as "the biggest rock album of the year," registering over one billion streams to date.

The album also received widespread critical acclaim. In a coveted "Hear This" review, Rolling Stone raved, "The California pop-punk pioneers hark back to the thrashing sound of their most beloved albums, 1999's 'Enema Of The State' and 2000's 'Take Off Your Pants And Jacket', as they tackle death, existential crises, and DeLonge's return to the band after a hiatus that began in 2015," going on to profess, "'One More Time…' offers the perfect opportunity to take one last stab at it all: the smart-ass attitude, the genre-defining music, and the rock-star dreams." Spin proclaimed, "this reconciliation feels fresh, fun — and hits like a goddamn freight train," and Kerrang! hailed it as "one of the best, most consistent records of their whole career." Slant claimed, "its brightest, most exhilarating spots are a welcome reminder of what made the trio so iconic in the first place." Brooklyn Vegan summed it up as an "enjoyable record that celebrates this band's career and friendship, and it's full of moments that are endearing and heartwarming, especially to longtime fans."

Meanwhile, they have sold out stadiums on multiple continents, launching the biggest, boldest, and best world tour of their career in support of "One More Time…"

Coming back together, surviving tragedy, and triumphing as loudly as possible, BLINK-182's union as bandmates and brothers is stronger than ever. With "Part-2", they deliver the definitive version of "One More Time…" and show no signs of stopping or slowing down either.

Photo credit: Rory Kramer