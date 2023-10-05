BLINK-182 Recreates RAMONES' Wildest And Most Iconic Moments In 'Dance With Me' Video

BLINK-182 has released its latest single, "Dance With Me". Directed by The Malloys, the song's accompanying music video serves as a love letter to the RAMONES and finds the BLINK-182 members paying homage to one of their favorite iconic bands that came before them.

"Dance With Me" is taken from BLINK-182's new album, "One More Time…", which will arrive on October 20 via Columbia Records. It marks the first album to feature the group's classic lineup of Mark Hoppus (bass, vocals),Tom DeLonge (guitar, vocals) and Travis Barker (drums) since 2011.

Launching with the album news last month, the band shared a sentimental trailer for "One More Time…" Featuring strikingly candid interview footage pulled from the band's extensive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe as well as current and archival clips, the trailer finds Mark, Tom and Travis baring it all as they discuss topics they have never shared before. The trailer teases three new songs, including "One More Time".

The trio recorded "One More Time..." in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including purple ooze D2C exclusive LP, red and clear marble colored D2C exclusive LP, and egg splatter colored D2C exclusive LP. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP, opaque white colored Amazon-exclusive LP and electric smoke colored Spotify Fans First-exclusive LP. The artist store will have a limited-edition cassette available.

"One More Time…" track listing:

01. Anthem Part 3

02. Dance With Me

03. Fell In Love

04. Terrified

05. One More Time

06. More Than You Know

07. Turn This Off!

08. When We Were Young

09. Edging

10. You Don't Know What You've Got

11. Blink Wave

12. Bad News

13. Hurt (Interlude)

14. Turpentine

15. Fuck Face

16. Other Side

17. Childhood

BLINK-182 played its first reunion concert with Tom DeLonge in April at the Coachella festival in Indio, California. The 50-minute performance marked the first time DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus had shared the stage together publicly since 2014.

BLINK-182 appearance at Coachella was a last-minute addition to the event, having been announced by DeLonge a day earlier.

BLINK-182 was scheduled to launch its reunion tour in Mexico and South America in March but had to postpone the dates after Barker injured his finger in rehearsals.

The North American leg of BLINK-182's reunion tour launched in May and ran through July, with TURNSTILE providing support.

Meanwhile, the 2022 reunion single "Edging" has amassed over 70 million Spotify streams and counting.

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, BLINK-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich, having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than BLINK-182."

DeLonge was a member of BLINK-182 from its 1995 debut album, "Cheshire Cat" through 2003's "Untitled", before leaving in 2005. He then rejoined the band in 2011 for the "Neighborhoods" LP, prior to departing again in 2015.

BLINK-182's two most recent albums — 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine" — featured ALKALINE TRIO's Matt Skiba.

Tom has spent the last few years focusing on ANGELS & AIRWAVES before reconnecting with Mark after the latter beat cancer in 2021. Travis has collaborated with countless musicians and married Kourtney Kardashian.