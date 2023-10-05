METALLICA Announces International Reissues Of First Five Albums On Colored Vinyl

METALLICA has announced plans to reissue its first five albums internationally. Colored vinyl editions of 1983's "Kill 'Em All", 1984's "Ride The Lightning", 1986's "Master Of Puppets", 1988's "…And Justice For All" and 1991's "Metallica" will begin to hit shelves in November 2023, but check stores in your region for available pre-orders.

METALLICA says: "If this series of colored vinyl looks familiar to you, that's because it was previously available in the United States through a collaboration with Walmart in January 2021. At long last, our first five albums in beautiful colored pressings are making their way to international stores!"

* "Kill 'Em All" (release date: November 3): Pressed on 180g "Jump In The Fire Engine Red" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2016 remastered audio.

* "Ride The Lightning" (release date: December 1): Pressed on 180g "Electric Blue" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2016 remastered audio.

* "Master Of Puppets" (release date: January 5, 2024): Pressed on 180g "Battery Brick" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2017 remastered audio.

* "…And Justice For All" (release date: February 2, 2024): 2LP pressed on 180g "Dyers Green" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2018 remastered audio.

* "Metallica" (release date: March 1, 2024): 2LP pressed on 180g "Some Blacker Marbled" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2021 remastered audio.

METALLICA completed the first North American swing of "M72" world tour September 9 in Glendale, Arizona. The band will play Power Trip this weekend before "M72" resumes with its next "No Repeat Weekend" taking place November 3 and 5 at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", sold 146,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's 12th Top 10-charting album, of which eight have reached the top two.

"72 Seasons" had the biggest week for any rock or hard rock album since TOOL's "Fear Inoculum" arrived in September 2019 with 270,000 equivalent album units.

Photo credit: Tim Saccenti