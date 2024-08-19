BLINK-182 To Release 'One More Time… Part-2' In September

BLINK-182 To Release 'One More Time… Part-2' In SeptemberAugust 19, 2024
Back with more music, BLINK-182 will release "One More Time… Part-2" on Friday September 6, 2024 via Columbia Records. The group notably expands its 2023 blockbuster Billboard 200 No. 1 album "One More Time…" with eight brand new tracks on "Part-2".
Heightening anticipation, they will also share the first single off "Part-2", "All In My Head" this Friday August 23, 2024.
"One More Time… Part-2" arrives in multiple physical configurations in addition to digital. These include the two-LP complete deluxe edition (featuring all 27 tracks available on limited-edition blue balls colored vinyl in a gatefold jacket with a printed insert),and the one-LP deluxe tracks only variant (which includes 10 tracks on vinyl for the first time — namely the eight brand new tracks plus two bonus tracks previously only available digitally). The deluxe tracks only vinyl variant will be pressed on limited-edition red rocket colored vinyl in a gatefold jacket with a printed insert.
"One More Time…" not only marked the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — since 2011, but it also kickstarted the comeback of the decade. Last year, the album crashed the Billboard 200 at No. 1, notching the band's third career No. 1 debut on the respective chart. Given this stratospheric success, it concluded 2023 as "the biggest rock album of the year," registering over one billion streams to date.
The album also received widespread critical acclaim. In a coveted "Hear This" review, Rolling Stone raved, "The California pop-punk pioneers hark back to the thrashing sound of their most beloved albums, 1999's 'Enema Of The State' and 2000's 'Take Off Your Pants And Jacket', as they tackle death, existential crises, and DeLonge's return to the band after a hiatus that began in 2015," going on to profess, "'One More Time…' offers the perfect opportunity to take one last stab at it all: the smart-ass attitude, the genre-defining music, and the rock-star dreams." Spin proclaimed, "this reconciliation feels fresh, fun — and hits like a goddamn freight train," and Kerrang! hailed it as "one of the best, most consistent records of their whole career." Slant claimed, "its brightest, most exhilarating spots are a welcome reminder of what made the trio so iconic in the first place." Brooklyn Vegan summed it up as an "enjoyable record that celebrates this band's career and friendship, and it's full of moments that are endearing and heartwarming, especially to longtime fans."
Meanwhile, they have sold out stadiums on multiple continents, launching the biggest, boldest, and best world tour of their career in support of "One More Time…"
Coming back together, surviving tragedy, and triumphing as loudly as possible, BLINK-182's union as bandmates and brothers is stronger than ever. With "Part-2", they deliver the definitive version of "One More Time…" and show no signs of stopping or slowing down either.
"One More Time… Part-2" (*digital album and complete deluxe 2-LP vinyl)
01. Anthem Part 3
02. Dance With Me
03. Fell In Love
04. Terrified
05. One More Time
06. More Than You Know
07. Turn This Off!
08. When We Were Young
09. Edging
10. You Don't Know What You've Got
11. Blink Wave
12. Bad News
13. Hurt (Interlude)
14. Turpentine
15. Fuck Face
16. Other Side
17. Cut Me Off
18. See You
19. Childhood
20. No Fun
21. All In My Head
22. Can't Go Back
23. Every Other Weekend
24. Everyone Everywhere
25. If You Never Left
26. One Night Stand
27. Take Me In
"One More Time… Part-2" (*deluxe tracks only 1-LP vinyl)
01. Cut Me Off
02. See You
03. No Fun
04. All In My Head
05. Can't Go Back
06. Every Other Weekend
07. Everyone Everywhere
08. If You Never Left
09. One Night Stand
10. Take Me In
