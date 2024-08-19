IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS On Performing Live: 'You Can't Really Train For What You Do On Stage'

In a new interview with Jaimunji of Australia's Metal Roos, IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris was asked how he and his bandmates continue to maintain such a high energy level on stage in their late 60s and early 70s. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The first couple of weeks is always the toughest, fitness-wise, of any tour. 'Cause you can… I mean, I go running and I still play football and tennis and everything like that, whatever, but you can't really train for what you do on stage, and you just have to get out there and do it. So it is tough, the first two weeks, I think. But once you get into it and you get into your stride, it's all right. But the first two weeks is also exciting for that very reason as well — it can be a little bit edgy because you're still sort of finding your feet, I suppose. I think a lot of the fans come along hoping there's gonna be a couple of mistakes here and there that they can talk about for the rest of their days. Hopefully that won't happen, from our point of view, but it is what it is. It doesn't matter how much you rehearse or get ready or whatever you do, whatever preparation, there's nothing like playing a live show."

Founded in 1975 by Harris, IRON MAIDEN has released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played over 2000 live shows in 59 countries and have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award, among others. The band's very own Trooper beer, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, has sold in excess of 35 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries.

IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past Tour", which includes songs from both the band's most recent studio album "Senjutsu" as well as 1986's seminal album "Somewhere In Time", alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California's Power Trip festival this October which had Consequence stating: "IRON MAIDEN set the bar high at Power Trip" and The Desert Sun saying "IRON MAIDEN didn't disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note." Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

Harris has been playing sporadic shows with his side project BRITISH LION, which released its second album, "The Burning", in January 2020 via Explorer1 Music (E1). The LP was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris.

BRITISH LION's first U.S. tour took place in January and February 2020.

BRITISH LION comprises singer Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards, and drummer Simon Dawson.