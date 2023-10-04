BLUE ÖYSTER CULT To Release '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' In December

Frontiers Music Srl will release BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's "50th Anniversary Live - First Night" on December 8, 2023. The first single and video from the album, "I'm On The Lamb But I Ain't No Sheep (Live)" are out today.

The legendary American hard rock band BLUE ÖYSTER CULT celebrated its 50th anniversary with a very special set of three sold-out shows in a row in September 2022 at Sony Hall in New York City. For this historic career milestone, each show featured the band playing in its entirety one of their first three albums ("Blue Öyster Cult", "Tyranny And Mutation" and "Secret Treaties"),followed by a set of deep cuts and classics from their other albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard was a special guest on all three nights. The band played for nearly three hours and delivered an amazing set performing the self-titled debut album front to back and the second set also included some fans' favorite and deep cuts along with some of their best-known songs. BLUE ÖYSTER CULT were truly on fire.

The Frontiers label will release each night as a special individual package.

For over five decades, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, New York-based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. They occupy a unique place in rock history, because it's one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim and commercial success.

The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as METALLICA, and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT was listed in VH1's countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Upon the release of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's self-titled debut album in 1972, the band was praised for its catchy-yet-heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's canon includes three stone-cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" from 1976's "Agents Of Fortune", the pummeling "Godzilla" from 1977's "Spectres" and the hypnotically melodic "Burnin' For You" from 1981's "Fire Of Unknown Origin". Other notable BLUE ÖYSTER CULT songs include "Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll", "Then Came The Last Days Of May", "I Love The Night", "In Thee", "Veteran Of The Psychic Wars", "Dominance And Submission", "Astronomy", "Black Blade" and "Shooting Shark".

The intense creative vision of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom is complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino.

"We realized we're a ‘classic rock' band. That's what we are, that's what we do best, and that's what we know," declares the band.

They're proud of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's classic sound, and pleased the band is creating vibrant work for disenfranchised music lovers who don't like the homogenized, prefabricated pop or sound-alike, formulaic rap-metal that monopolizes the radio airwaves and best-seller charts.

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has always maintained a relentless touring schedule and an album of new material, "The Symbol Remains", was released in October 2020 to rave reviews.

Track listing:

Disc 1

01. Transmaniacon Mc

02. I'm On The Lamb But I Ain't No Sheep

03. Then Came The Last Days Of May

04. Stairway To The Stars

05. Before The Kiss, A Redcap

06. Screams

07. She's As Beautiful As A Foot

08. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll

09. Workshop Of The Telescopes

10. Redeemed

Disc 2

01. Dr. Music

02. Burnin' For You

03. Train True (Lenny's Song)

04. Tainted Blood

05. Harvest Moon

06. Dancin' In The Ruins

07. The Vigil

08. Career Of Evil

09. Box In My Head

10. Godzilla

11. (Don't Fear) The Reaper

12. In Thee

13. That Was Me

14. Hot Rails To Hell

DVD - Blu-ray

Lineup:

Eric Bloom - Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Donald "Buck Dharma " Roeser - Guitars, Vocals

Richie Castellano Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Danny Miranda - Bass, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums

Special Guest:

Albert Bouchard - Drums, Percussion, Guitars, Vocals