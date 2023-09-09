BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL Cancels Weekend Performances Due To Severe Weather

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced the cancelation of all of its scheduled performances for Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10) — the two final days of this year's festival — due to severe weather.

Earlier today, the Blue Ridge organizers took to social media to write: "With heavy hearts, due to this weekend's continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns.

"We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site.

"We are working diligently to provide refund details and will share that information early this week when business re-opens. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay safe and take care of each other.

"This has been an agonizing turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend. There will be more much that we unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances. Thank you for everything.

"With heartfelt gratitude, Blue Ridge Rock Festival".

The four-day, sold-out rock festival at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Alton, Virginia was scheduled to feature over 150 artists, including SLIPKNOT, PANTERA, SHINEDOWN, DANZIG and PAPA ROACH.

The Blue Ridge organizers said that more than 50,000 tickets were sold this year, making it the largest rock and metal festival in North America.

11,800 campsites were set up on the grounds to accommodate the majority of the Blue Ridge attendees for the duration of the event.

Last year's Blue Ridge marked the first time an event like this had been held at the raceway on the border of Virginia and North Carolina.

