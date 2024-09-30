  • facebook
BON JOVI Announces 'Forever' Book Celebrating Band's 40th Anniversary

September 30, 2024

Genesis Publications and BON JOVI have announced "Bon Jovi Forever", a forthcoming book to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

BON JOVI have given Genesis unprecedented access to their entire archive to take you on a thrilling journey through the band's phenomenal 40 years in which they have created 16 studio albums — with massive hits such as "Livin' On a Prayer", "You Give Love A Bad Name", "It's My Life" and "Have A Nice Day" — and performed more than 2,700 concerts to 34 million fans in over 50 countries.

Jon Bon Jovi says: "I never laid out a plan for what I wanted people to feel from listening to our songs. But when you're writing a collection of songs, it's often the ones that really resonate with you that stand the test of time and resonate with others. If a song is pure of heart, if it comes from an emotional place and is not just 'crafted', chances are the listener will take that story and make it their own."

Exclusive text from Jon Bon Jovi will expound on the archive material, which includes handwritten lyrics, clothing worn on and off stage and in music videos, guitars, studio track lists, photographs from the band's personal collections, tour passes, posters and much, much more. In addition, a selection of the very best photography of the band — live, backstage, on tour and in the studio — will make this book the ultimate historical document of BON JOVI.

Created with the full participation of Jon Bon Jovi and the band, "Bon Jovi Forever" will be published as an official signed and numbered limited edition book and boxed set that includes an exclusive seven-inch vinyl record.

For more information, visit www.genesis-publications.com.

