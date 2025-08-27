BON JOVI To Release New Version Of 'Forever' Album With BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, JOE ELLIOTT, JELLY ROLL And Others

BON JOVI will release "Forever (Legendary Edition)", a new version of last year's "Forever" album, on October 24 via Island Records. "Forever (Legendary Edition)" will include guest appearances on vocals by Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, James Bay, Robbie Williams, Jason Isbell, Ryan Tedder, THE WAR AND TREATY, DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne and Marcus King, among others. Also included will be a new opening track, "Red, White & Jersey", which will be released on Friday, August 29, along with a new version of "Hollow Man", featuring Springsteen.

"This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity," BON JOVI frontman Jon Bon Jovi says in a statement. "My vocal cord rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing 'Forever' in 2024. I was singing well in the studio for recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still slightly out of reach for me. Without an ability to tour at that time, I continued working in the studio and called on some friends, great singers, artists, musicians and also just great people."

He continues: "The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that's WE."

"Forever (Legendary Edition)" track listing:

01. Red, White & Jersey

02. Legendary (feat. James Bay)

03. We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

04. Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

05. Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)

06. Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)

07. Kiss The Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)

08. The People's House (feat. The War & Treaty)

09. Walls Of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (feat. Carin León)

In a cover story for the March 2025 issue of Sound On Sound magazine, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed that BON JOVI would release a new version of its 2024 album "Forever" as a collaboration with other artists. He told writer Joe Matera: "This is an album that we're very proud of, and I think it's the best BON JOVI record since 'Lost Highway' or at least 'Have A Nice Day'. We love every song on it and it was a joy to make this album, but I just wasn't ready to go and book shows post-surgery recovery. So, I reached out to a number of friends and I said, 'If you guys would sing a verse here and there, it'll give this great album another life.'"

He added: "My focus moving forward is on the re-release of 'Forever', and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life."

Produced by Jon with John Shanks, "Forever" featured Jon Bon Jovi once again alongside fellow founding BON JOVI members, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres. They were joined by bassist Hugh McDonald and guitarist Phil X.

"Forever" contained 12 new songs, including the hit lead single "Legendary".

In August 2024, a duet version of the "Forever" song "The People's House" featuring THE WAR AND TREATY was released, accompanied by a lyric video. In October, the official music video for "The People's House" featuring THE WAR AND TREATY was released, accompanied by a statement from Jon Bon Jovi endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States presidential election.

"Forever" marked Jon Bon Jovi's return to the recording studio after surgery to repair his damaged vocal cords.

In June 2024, Jon told The Guardian that his damaged vocal cord is still not healed enough for him to resume touring. "It's a work in progress," he said. "There's no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

Bon Jovi went on to say that making music will always be part of his life, regardless of whether he is able to return to full-scale touring. "It lights you up when you're out there. As long as I have the ability, I will write songs and make records."

Photo credit: Mark Seliger