BON JOVI's Official Book 'Bon Jovi: Forever' To Be Released As Hardback Bookstore Edition

Genesis Publications has announced that BON JOVI's official anthology "Bon Jovi: Forever" will be released as a hardback bookstore edition on September 23, 2025. The news comes after it was announced that the limited-edition version became the fastest-selling book in the highly respected, family-run British publishing house's 50-year history.

"Bon Jovi: Forever" is the definitive anthology of one of the world's most iconic rock bands, offering an unparalleled glimpse into their extraordinary journey through rare artifacts, stunning photography, and the personal insights of Jon Bon Jovi himself.

With unprecedented access to BON JOVI's extensive archive, this official book chronicles the band's remarkable 40-year history. From their meteoric rise with chart-topping hits like "Livin' On A Prayer", "You Give Love A Bad Name", "It's My Life" and "Have A Nice Day" to their relentless touring schedule that has seen them perform over 2,700 shows for 34 million fans across more than 50 countries, "Bon Jovi: Forever" captures the essence of a band that defined a generation.

This meticulously curated collection showcases a treasure trove of memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics, iconic stage costumes, guitars, studio track lists, and personal photographs from the band's private collections. Complemented by an array of vivid images that capture BON JOVI live, backstage, on tour, and in the studio, this book offers fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the band's enduring legacy.

Jon Bon Jovi says: "As band members, you share a unique bond that no one else can truly understand, not even family. That brotherhood comes with a long career like ours. We all felt part of something special, trusted each other, and they trusted me. I never let them down. It was always a give-and-take."

Jon Bon Jovi shares the intimate stories behind the artifacts, shedding light on the creative process behind their songwriting, the making of their legendary albums, and the key performances that cemented their place in rock history. His candid reflections offer a deeper understanding of the band's brotherhood, their distinctive style, and the unwavering trust that fuelled their success.

Jon's 35,000-word narrative describes writing lyrics in his high school notebooks, playing the Asbury Park scene as an ambitious teenager, recording his first hit "Runaway" and igniting the band's "rocket ship to success" (soon to be followed by the multi-platinum albums "Slippery When Wet" and "New Jersey"),and, four decades on, brings us right up to date with the making of the band's recent 16th studio album, "Forever". His candid reflections offer a deeper understanding of the band's brotherhood, their distinctive style, and the unwavering trust that fueled their success.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

"Bon Jovi: Forever" is more than just a book; it's an all-access pass to the world of BON JOVI, making it an essential piece for any fan of the band or lover of rock music.

For more information, visit TheBonJoviBook.com.