OPETH Guitarist FREDRIK ÅKESSON's Debut Solo Album To Include Guest Appearance By SAXON's BIFF BYFORD

In a new interview with U.K.'s GuitarGuitar, guitarist Fredrik Åkesson of Swedish progressive metallers OPETH was asked if he has contemplated making a solo album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[I'm] kind of in the middle [of working on it]. There are two tracks mixed and ready. A third one is done. I'm waiting for a good friend to put vocals on it. But the first two tracks are actually mastered and done. They are instrumental.

"It's difficult because there's a lot of stuff happening in my life with OPETH, and I also played on some GHOST albums and [did] sessions with those guys," he explained. "But as soon as we have next gap [in the OPETH touring and recording schedule], I'm gonna have to try to just write the rest of it. I need six more songs. I mean, I have tons of ideas. I have so many [song] embryos, so I really have to [flesh them out]. But, yeah, it will happen. It's spread out."

Circling back to the early material he has completed for his solo LP, Fredrik said: "I'm happy with these first two tracks, and the third one is gonna be cool. It's a British singer who's gonna sing on it. I actually said it in a couple of interviews, but it's Biff Byford from SAXON. Because I played on his solo album, so we have a connection. We're friends. He's awesome. He's probably gonna get pissed at me now, saying, 'Little silly Viking boy.' But he likes the song… But I mentioned it in a Swedish magazine before, so I figured I could share it with you."

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Åkesson is the virtuosic shredder behind OPETH's signature brand of Swedish heavy metal. While Åkesson is primarily known for playing guitar in OPETH, he has also played with the bands KRUX, MONSTERS OF METAL and TALISMAN.

Born in 1972, Åkesson picked up the guitar at the tender age of 10 and before long, he was playing eight hours a day, heavily influenced by shred gods like Michael Schenker, Uli Jon Roth, Gary Moore, Frank Marino, Shawn Lane, George Lynch and Yngwie Malmsteen.

In 1992, he joined Swedish hard rock outfit TALISMAN and recorded five albums with them over the next four years before parting with them in 1995, searching for a heavier band. Åkesson went on to form the band SOUTHPAW and released an album in 1998, before rejoining TALISMAN in 2002. In 2004, he played with Swedish metal band TIAMAT, and in 2005-2006 he served a stint in melodic death metal band ARCH ENEMY as a substitute for guitarist Christopher Amott.

In 2007, he rose to heavy metal stardom with OPETH, joining the band for the recording of the album "Watershed". To date he has recorded six LP with the band, including OPETH's latest effort, 2024's "The Last Will And Testament".