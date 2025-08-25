BON JOVI's TICO TORRES Shoots Down Retirement Rumors: 'Musicians Don't Retire, Especially Me'

BON JOVI drummer Tico Torres has shot down rumors that he has retired from the band.

Earlier today (Monday, August 25),Torres shared a short video message via the BON JOVI social media in which he said: "Hi, everybody. Tico Torres from BON JOVI here. I'm here to dispel a lot of rumors that I've read, people calling me up, saying, 'Did you retire from music, from the band?' Well, no. I have no idea how this stuff starts. Musicians don't retire, especially me.

"Me and the boys, Jon [Bon Jovi] and everybody, we're still making music. I mean, the best we've ever been.

"All I can tell you is don't listen to what you read. It's most likely bullshit. [Laughs]

"See you later."

The rumors of Tico retiring from BON JOVI gained traction earlier in the month when the hosts of the "Bon Jovi Talk" podcast hinted at a possible lineup change. The podcast took to X to write: "Wait.... Has Tico retired???? Apparently David [Bryan] said in the latest podcast with Jon that he and Jon started when they were 16 and now they're the only two remaining in the band...... If Tico is done, that's the band done. Tico is the heart and soul of the band. This isn't a thing to start a rumour or gossip either. I am genuinely asking..."

This past June, BON JOVI played its first full concert since 2022, and the band's first since Jon revealed his vocal cord issues. The show took place in Nashville at Marathon Music Works as part of a weekend travel package organized by Runaway Tours.

Tico is a founding member of BON JOVI, which developed an ingratiatingly melodic and professional variation of hard rock — one that appealed as much to teenagers as to adults. Their videos helped propel 1986's "Slippery When Wet" and 1988's "New Jersey" into multi-platinum status around the world. The New Jersey-based quintet managed to subtly change its image in the early '90s, moving away from metal and concentrating on straightforward arena-rock and ballads.

As a young jazz fan, studying with Joe Morello, Tico never could have imagined the success that would come his way. Even before he joined with Jon Bon Jovi in 1983, Tico had a successful career as a drummer. His studio and live experience with FRANKIE AND THE KNOCKOUTS, Pat Benatar, Chuck Berry, Cher, Alice Cooper and Stevie Nicks helped to establish him as a first-call player.

Torres was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with BON JOVI in 2018.