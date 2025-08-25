Ex-STRATOVARIUS Guitarist TIMO TOLKKI: 'It Doesn't Make Any Sense To Make New Music Anymore'

In a new interview with The Dark Melody, former STRATOVARIUS guitarist Timo Tolkki was asked if he is working on any new music at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It doesn't make any sense to make new music anymore, really. Because it costs money, and there are no CDs anymore. Nobody's buying them. You make new records, basically, to tour, but I've been doing maybe 25 records. So I don't consider that at the moment. To me, I wanna have a good production and it costs money. And the music business has changed so much."

Asked if he would consider making music "just for the love of music" and "not so much for the money side of things", Timo responded: "For the love of music, it's the only reason to make music. But something like album production is so much work, it takes months. And really, I don't wanna make these so-called bedroom recordings. For me, you've gotta rent a studio. And Finnvox, the studio [in Helsinki, Finland] where we did STRATO [VARIUS] albums, is 500 euros per day."

Tolkki also talked about his current relationship with the members of STRATOVARIUS. He said: "We're very good friends. I go sometimes to see their gigs here in Finland, which is weird because they still play a lot of my songs. And then [to] hear those from the audience, it's, like, this is really weird.

"I liked the last [STRATOVARIUS] album very much. I think they deserve the success. They worked very hard after I left. So nothing but positive [vibes] there — nothing but positive."

Back in November 2023, it was reported by Seiska and Helsingin Sanomat that Tolkki had been sentenced in Helsinki District Court to 45 days' suspended imprisonment for fraud and forgery. The fraud conviction arose when Tolkki wrongfully applied for income support worth more than €3,000 (approximately $3,200) in 2020.

Tolkki failed to appear in court. In a letter to the district court, he argued that he had been living in a "bad time" when the crimes were committed. Tolkki has said that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

Tolkki wrote more than 100 songs for STRATOVARIUS before leaving the group to embark on a successful solo career back in 2008. He is responsible for writing such power metal anthems like "Black Diamond", "Hunting High And Low", "Speed Of Light", "Paradise", "Forever" and "Destiny". More than four million copies of Tolkki-era STRATOVARIUS albums have been sold.

In recent years, Tolkki reformed the "Dreamspace" lineup of STRATOVARIUS under the moniker TIMO TOLKKI'S STRATO. The musicians — Tolkki (vocals and guitar),Tuomo Lassila (drums) and Antti Ikonen (keyboards) — recorded the classic "Fright Night", "Twilight Time", "Dreamspace" and "Fourth Dimension" albums from STRATOVARIUS.