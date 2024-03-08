BON SCOTT Film Won't Be A Biopic, Producers Clarify

The producers of the recently announced Bon Scott film "The Kid From Harvest Road" have released a statement to clarify that the movie will not be a biopic.

The film, which is being produced by HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, intends to depict and "re-imagine" the early life of the late AC/DC singer.

In response to the media coverage of "The Kid From Harvest Road", some of which incorrectly referred to the film as a "biopic", the producers have released the following statement: "The producers behind 'The Kid From Harvest Road' are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.

"However, they are at pains to express that 'The Kid From Harvest Road' is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott's early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott's character and experiences.

"Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.

"Through careful storytelling and attention to detail, 'The Kid From Harvest Road' can offer viewers a reimagined glimpse into the life of a young Bon Scott, while also capturing the spirit of the times in which he lived. It's an approach that allows for creative interpretation while still honouring the essence of Scott's journey.

"In the meantime the overwhelming response has been inspiring and producers encourage anyone to share their stories of the time and help develop the rich tapestry in this love letter to Fremantle."

"The Kid From Harvest Road" is currently in development. Renowned writer Stephen Belowsky and co-writer/director David Vincent Smith are at the helm of this project, promising to unveil untold chapters of Bon Scott's life with no objection from Scott's estate.

Produced by Tim Duffy, and featuring executive producers Ian Hale, Nicko Mezzino and Stephen Belowsky, this film promises to be a poignant portrayal of the man behind the legend.

Lee Tiger Halley, whose recent breakout turn in "Boy Swallows Universe" has been universally acclaimed, will be stepping into the iconic shoes of young Bon Scott. A Fremantle boy himself, Halley was first choice for producers because of his magnetism which mirrors Bon Scott.

Bringing a story of Bon Scott's early years to the big screen has been a passion project for writer Stephen Belowsky.

"I was truly inspired by his charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early, life not the caricature we all know on stage," he says. "The teen who walked the streets of Fremantle... this is a love letter to Fremantle and Bon reimagined through the eyes of the author."

Production is expected to be underway in early 2025.

Few rock singers were as unforgettable — and have proved as enduring — as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33),his "rock 'n' roll pirate persona," street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon's vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including FRATERNITY, THE VALENTINES and THE SPEKTORS.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the "Bon era" of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy — "Highway To Hell", "Sin City", "Whole Lotta Rosie", "Let There Be Rock", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "TNT" and "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)"… the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock's all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock magazine declared him "the greatest rock n' roll frontman of all time" in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant and Axl Rose in the process.

Scott was invited to join AC/DC by Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974, and achieved international stardom before his death at the age of 33 from alcohol poisoning.

He sang on AC/DC's first six studio albums, including "High Voltage", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Let There Be Rock" and "Highway To Hell".

Scott died of acute alcohol poisoning after a night of heavy drinking at a club in London, just days after attending a session with Malcolm and Angus Young where they began working on music for what became the "Back In Black" album.

According to the AC/DC FAQ web site, Bon and the friend, a musician named Alisdair Kinnear, had been drinking the evening of February 19, 1980 and Bon apparently fell asleep during the ride home. Kinnear could not wake Bon, so he left him in the car to sleep. Kinnear awoke early in the evening on February 20, checked on Bon, and found him unconscious in the car. Bon could not be revived, and was pronounced dead.

