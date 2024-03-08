HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Says 'The Jury's Still Out' On Whether She Will Ever Have Children Of Her Own

During an appearance on the first episode of the second season of "The Allison Hagendorf Show", HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale was asked if becoming a mother is something she ever thinks about. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I feel like I'm a mother in so many ways, so I haven't put a lot of weight in 'I have to be.' And this is a weird time for me because I'm 40, and if I'm going to do it, I have to kind of decide, but I've always had this mentality of, it's going to be — I'm going to wake up one morning and either be, like, 'You know what? I'm good without it,' or, 'You know what? Hey, bro, we're doing it right now.' It's gonna be one of those. I mean, I don't even have a dog right now, and I feel like maybe that's the point…"

She continued: "But I don't know. The jury's kind of still out, because I now am in a position where if I did, it would be a better situation than when I was in my twenties and thirties and trying to like do 250 dates a year on my own and trying to raise a kid. So I don't know. And that's where I'm at with myself. I'm not pressuring myself. And I feel like I would be a good mother, and so I'm not worried about that, but it's, like, I need to kind of have that — in the same way that I'm kind of having another epiphany now, it has to, like, 'Let me take care of me and then I'll figure it out.'"

She added: "But it's a weird conversation because even my parents are, like, 'So…' [pointing at her watch]. And my brother [HALESTORM drummer Arejay Hale] just got engaged, so he's probably gonna beat me to it."

In April 2020, Lzzy was asked by a fan on Twitter when she and her partner and bandmate of 21 years, HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger, were getting married. Lzzy responded: "I truly have never had the desire. Personal preference. Technically I was asked, have a ring passed down that my SO [significant other] was given from my dad. But I'm living a #newmodernlove".

Back in October 2015, HALESTORM bassist Josh Smith confirmed the long-standing rumor that Lzzy and Joe were involved in a romantic relationship. He told the 103.9 The Bear radio station: "They're pretty open about their relationship. They don't talk about it openly, but, you know… At the end of the day, we're all like family, and that's more or less the road we take is… You know… Whatever the case may be relationship-wise, it's not gonna break up our band, and that's the… I guess, the big thing is the band is the marriage here."

That same year, Lzzy was asked in an interview if she found it difficult to maintain a relationship while on the road. Hale replied: "In a relationship, you have to literally have everything out there to this other person, and they have to do the same thing with you, or it's not gonna work. I've never been a jealous person either, and as of right now, I'm dating someone who is the same way. So we have a very amazing trust thing going on."

She added: "I think you have to work hard, no matter what, at a relationship, but, really, the first couple of steps — laying everything out there — has been total saving graces for me and my relationship."

Lzzy and Arejay formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the band in 2003, followed by Smith in 2004.