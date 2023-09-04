  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Book About ICE-T's BODY COUNT To Arrive This Week

September 4, 2023

Ever hear about the all-black hardcore band that unleashed one of the greatest records of the '90s, and faced a censorship battle that went all the way to the president of the United States? Did you know that their record was pulled from stores, and remains banned to this day? And did you know that they've since reunited to their biggest audiences and greatest acclaim, or that their frontman is now a beloved TV star, or that they recently won a Grammy?

Maybe you heard. But there's never been a book about it, until now.

The first-ever book about Ice-T's BODY COUNT, the most incendiary band in the world, and one of the most important stories in music history by author Ben Apatoff will be released on September 7 via Bloomsbury. "Body Count (33 1/3)" is about a set of high school friends who shattered musical boundaries, brought explosive live performances and raised questions America's lawmakers didn't want to answer, overcoming some of the country's most powerful forces to reshape the world's cultural conversation. This book was drawn from years of fandom and research, including exclusive quotes and interviews from Ice-T, Ernie C, Sean E. Sean, Vincent Price, Ill Will, Juan Of The Dead, Jello Biafra, Bobby Brooks, Max Cavalera, Dan Charnas, Doc Coyle, Heidi Siegmund Cuda, Chuck D, Laina Dawes, Ron DeLord, Corey Glover, Dave Halili, David Harleston, Gibby Haynes, Gary Holt, Howie Klein, Chris "Hot Rod" Long, Matt Mahurin, Bernard Matthews, Duff McKagan, Bob Merlis, Angelo Moore, Darlene Ortiz, Phyllis Pollack, Will Putney, Vernon Reid, Henry Rollins, Troy Staton, Steve Stewart, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ulrich Wild, Juan Williams, Mark Zonder and more. This book is also part of Bloomsbury's prestigious "33 1/3" series.

On Ice-T's 1991 classic "O.G. Original Gangster", he introduced his all-black hardcore band BODY COUNT, bringing lead guitarist Ernie C, rhythm guitarist D-Roc The Executioner, bassist Mooseman, drummer Beatmaster V and hypemen Sean E. Sean and Sean E. Mac on the first-ever Lollapalooza tour that summer. The next year, BODY COUNT's self-titled debut album made them the most incendiary band in the world, confronting white supremacy and police brutality with pulverizing songs that shattered musical boundaries. BODY COUNT's rage and shock humor sparked nationwide protests and boycotts, including death threats, censure from the federal government, a spot on the FBI National Threat list, and a denunciation by the president of the United States. The album was removed from stores and remains banned to this day, but decades later BODY COUNT are performing to their biggest audiences and greatest acclaim, pulling off one of the most remarkable comebacks in punk or metal history.

BODY COUNT recently began mixing its new album, "Merciless". The follow-up to 2020's "Carnivore" is tentatively due later this year via Century Media.

Find more on Body count
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).