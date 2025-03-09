NEW YEARS DAY Plans To 'Go Nuts' On Next Studio Album: 'Whatever Feels Good, Let's Just Do That'

In a recent interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, NEW YEARS DAY singer Ash Costello was asked how long she and her bandmates plan on staying on the road in support of 2024's "Half Black Heart" album before they "start to move forward on to the next thing." She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've already moved forward. Yeah, already. The music industry is becoming more and more fast paced as attention spans are getting shorter and shorter. So, the years of waiting two to three years between records are over. So now it's already time to move on to the next thing."

Asked if that puts pressure on her and her bandmates as artists, to have to keep delivering content and deliver music to the world, Ash said: "No. We love being creative. So, we're creative all the time. So it really doesn't disrupt our regular programming."

After Jones noted that music is becoming less tribal and less categorized, which gives bands like NEW YEARS DAY "a wider palette to pull from," Ash concurred. "I feel like 2024 was a big year for genre bending, thanks to musicians like Jelly Roll and Poppy, and FALLING IN REVERSE is a big one when it comes to genre bending," she said. "I think now my mindset, if I ever cared before, that is all gone. I don't care at all. My new outlook on this next chapter of writing music is, like, there's nothing to lose, so let's go nuts. Let's just go nuts. Whatever feels good, let's just do that."

Regarding the progress of the songwriting sessions for NEW YEARS DAY's next album, Ash said: "We've only talked about new music. We're in the listening-to-things-that-get-us-excited phase, 'cause if there's music that gets us excited, then that's generally the kind of music we're gonna gravitate towards. So that's — we're in the baby steps."

As for the lyrical inspiration for NEW YEARS DAY's new music, Ash said: "Bad-bitch energy is gonna be the theme of the next record. I'm just so in a fuck-it phase, and I think this is a really good thing to be as an artist, I'm just so 'no fucks given' at this point that I'm just excited to go in there and see what comes out."

NEW YEARS DAY announced "Half Black Heart" in late 2023, following the release of the "Vampyre" and "Secrets" singles. The record also featured the band's 2022 hit "Hurts Like Hell" and later single "I Still Believe".

Kerrang! magazine counts NEW YEARS DAY among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by "the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello," NEW YEARS DAY unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast.

It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a Top 15 rock radio-charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic "Hurts Like Hell", which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year.

"Victim To Villain" (2013),"Malevolence" (2015) and "Unbreakable" (2019) deeply resonate with listeners who cherish them as timeless keepsakes, marking different times in their own personal evolution. It's because Costello, who skillfully conjures horror and comic book aesthetics as allegory, is one of them.