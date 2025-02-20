BRANDON ELLIS Quits THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER: 'The Time Has Come That I Must Close This Chapter And Begin The Next'

Brandon Ellis has announced his departure from THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER.

Ellis joined THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER in 2016 and played on the band's last three albums: 2017's "Nightbringers", 2020's "Verminous" and 2024's "Servitude".

Earlier today (Thursday, February 20),Ellis issued the following statement via social media: "I have recently parted ways with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER.

"I'm grateful for my 9 years spent with this iconic band, and to have had the rare honor of making music with the legendary Trevor Strnad. I'm proud of my contributions to the band's legacy and of all that we’ve accomplished together.

"Unfortunately, the time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next.

"I'd like to thank the fans for the mountains of support they've afforded us all over the years, and I wish the band the best in all future endeavors."

Earlier this week, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER postponed its tour of Latin America due to vocalist Brian Eschbach requiring time to focus on his health. He wrote in a social media post: "As everyone knows, it's been an intense four years in the world and within THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER. All of this has forced me to take a hard look in the mirror and re-evaluate my approach to life and focus on my health. I want to thank my friends, family, and bandmates for their continuous love and support. I and the rest of the band look forward to seeing you all at Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville this spring."

"Servitude", which came out in September 2024 via Metal Blade Records, marked THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's first release since the tragic passing of the band's frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad in 2022.

After a period of profound grief and deep soul-searching, Eschbach moved from guitar to vocals, setting aside his lifelong identity as a live guitarist for the survival of the band. Former THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER member Ryan Knight returned to the fold to take Eschbach's place on guitar. The new lineup made their debut in the band's hometown of Detroit in late October 2022 for a tribute show for Strnad.

"Servitude" marked Eschbach's recorded debut as THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's lead vocalist and lyricist — and the band's first with Knight on guitar since 2015's "Abysmal".