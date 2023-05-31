Brazilian Death Metallers CRYPTA Announce 'Shades Of Sorrow' Album

Brazilian death metallers CRYPTA will relase their second album, "Shades Of Sorrow", on August 4, 2023 via Napalm Records. Formed in 2019 by former NERVOSA members Luana Dametto (drums) and Fernanda Lira (vocals),and now featuring guitarists Tainá Bergamaschi and Jessica di Falchi, CRYPTA released its acclaimed first album, "Echoes Of The Soul", in 2021. The LP landed at No. 55 on the official German album chart and debuted at No. 15 on both the U.S. Hard Music Albums and Top New Artist Albums charts.

On "Shades Of Sorrow", CRYPTA stays true to its unique sound that was introduced on "Echoes Of The Soul", blending classic and modern death metal with significant extreme and black metal elements. Straight from the burning gates of death metal salvation, their brand new single, "Lord Of Ruins", serves as a relentless harbinger of what the new album has to offer and a smashing dose of true CRYPTA sound, leaving the listener breathless. The song is highlighted by a demonic, captivating official video that showcases the full power of the matchless combination.

Dametto comments on "Lord Of Ruins": "'Lord Of Ruins' was our pick for a first single 'cause it combines both melodic and aggressive melodies that are present throughout the whole album. So we thought it's a good representation of what to expect of the whole piece. It's also the final song of the record and it has a very impactful meaning. It’s the closure of the whole album concept and it also fits perfectly to the artwork concept we had in mind."

As a raging monster on its own, "Shades Of Sorrow" begins with the instrumental piano intro track "The Aftermath", creating an ominous atmosphere before "Dark Clouds" kicks straight off with feral growls to drop jaws, showcasing the full extent of the band’s striking interplay from the very first second. "Poisonous Apathy" features electrifying guitar sounds and prominent hard-hitting bass, creeping into the listener's brain. Ruthless "The Outsider" unleashes a massive drum attack and another ferocity of coals, before it fades into a softer outro that melts seamlessly into the intro of "Stronghold", one of the slower and more melodic tracks on the album. Outstanding death metal drumming on "The Other Side of Anger" sets the scene for threatening vocals, evoking an uncontrollable storm. Dark and deep instrumental piano interlude "The Limbo" acts as an intro to the impressive guitar work on "Trial Of Traitors". Following the eerie, haunting "Lullaby For The Forsaken" comes "Agents Of Chaos", showcasing the undeniable talent of the band with its many changes. Relentless death metal tracks "Lift The Blindfold" and "Lord Of Ruins" offer the last dose of true CRYPTA sound, leaving the listener breathless before the beautiful instrumental outro "The Closure" wraps the album up.

Lira comments on "Shades Of Sorrow": "'Shades Of Sorrow' is a semi-concept album which meaning describes a journey through the depths of our psyche when facing tough battles. It's a trip to the many shades of pain we sometimes have to face while enduring our lives challenges. The songs are the perfect gloomy, dark, emotional soundtrack for this journey."

"Shades Of Sorrow" was recorded at Family Mob Studio, mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at 33 in Stockholm, Sweden and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studio.

"Shades Of Sorrow" track listing:

01. The Aftermath

02. Dark Clouds

03. Poisonous Apathy

04. The Outsider

05. Stronghold

06. The Other Side Of Anger

07. The Limbo

08. Trial Of Traitors

09. Lullaby For The Forsaken

10. Agents Of Chaos

11. Lift The Blindfold

12. Lord Of Ruins

13. The Closure

Photo credit: Estevam Romera