BREAKING BENJAMIN Guitarist KEITH WALLEN Announces New Solo Album 'Infinity Now'

BREAKING BENJAMIN guitarist Keith Wallen will release his new solo album, "Infinity Now", on May 3 via Rise Records.

The official music video for the new single from "Infinity Now", a song called "Strings", can be seen below. The simple but impactful clip finds Wallen and his band in performance mode.

Wallen comments: "'Strings' is a shot of adrenaline, and an earnest refusal to conform to any agenda other than your own free thought and peace of mind."

Speaking of performance mode, Wallen will be debuting his solo material while pulling double duty. He will serve as the support act on an acoustic tour with his main band BREAKING BENJAMIN.

Wallen is a prolific songwriter responsible for soaring melodies and hypnotic hooks heard across modern rock radio. The West Virginia-born troubadour uses his solo work as a vehicle to explore his multifaceted passions, moving seamlessly from the smart pop of '80s favorites like THE POLICE and GENESIS to the big moody riffs of '90s grunge heroes like ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. His co-writing collaborations include compositions with SAINT ASONIA, WE CAME AS ROMANS, RED, DOROTHY and KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch's LOVE AND DEATH.

Keith's independently produced acoustic and piano-driven "Allies" EP arrived in 2014. His debut solo album, 2021's "This World Or The Next", featured "Dream Away", a song streamed 1.4 million times on Spotify alone. His second solo album, "Infinity Now", includes production and co-writing contributions from Kevin Thrasher (RIVALS, JELLY ROLL) and work with Dan Braunstein (SPIRITBOX, DAYSEEKER) and Andrew Baylis (SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, JELLY ROLL, BRANTLEY GILBERT). Produced by Thrasher and mixed by Joel Wanasek (RAIN CITY DRIVE, SCOTT STAPP),Keith's sophomore solo album, extends a warm invitation into the singer/songwriter's heart and mind. Hard rock bombast meets intimate pensiveness via engaging songs like "Blackout", "Headspace Holiday" and the aforementioned first single, "Strings".

Wallen is a singer-songwriter from Beckley, West Virginia, best known as the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist of the rock band BREAKING BENJAMIN, former guitarist and backing vocalist of ADELITAS WAY and the co-founder/lead singer/guitarist for Knoxville, Tennessee-based band COPPER. Now writing, recording and performing around the world as guitarist for BREAKING BENJAMIN and as a celebrated solo artist, Wallen's drive to share his creative output is embedded in his blood, bones and soul.

"Infinity Now" track listing:

01. Infinity

02. Strings

03. Headspace Holiday

04. The Wolf

05. Don't Fall Asleep

06. Nemesis

07. Blackout

08. Crown Of Thorns

09. Crush Me

10. Dear Father

Keith Wallen on tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN:

Jan. 13 - Richmond, VA - The National

Jan. 15 - Hunsville, AL - Von Braun Center

Jan. 16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Jan. 19 - Memphis, TN - Elvis Presley's Memphis-Graceland Soundstage

Jan. 20 - Fayetteville, AZ - JJ's Live

Jan. 23 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Jan. 24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Jan. 26 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre