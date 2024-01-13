ACE FREHLEY: 'A Lot Of People Say My Vocals Are Stronger Now Than They Were 10, 15 Years Ago'

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto of Sonic Perspectives, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked if he has ever considered doing a full album of guitar instrumentals. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could, but I think the fans would get bored after a while. Somehow, someway, I've been able to maintain my vocals. In fact, a lot of people say my vocals are stronger now than they were 10, 15 years ago. It's probably because I've been on tour for so many years with whatever band I was working with, and I have to sing the majority of the song. Your throat is a muscle. So, I think my vocals are stronger now than they were way back when. And I don't have any problem hitting those notes in the studio. And if I do, we just retrack it."

He added: "[KISS frontman] Paul Stanley has a great voice. But I don't think, in the '70s, he thought about the longevity of the band because he used to sing songs that were at the peak of his range. And they sounded great, and Paul was a great frontman, but when you're in your 70s… He's only six months younger than me. And I know he had an operation in 2009 for polyps or whatever you get in your throat. And from what I understand, it wasn't successful. And it's unfortunate, because that's his bread and butter. And then the whole thing went on over the last several years about KISS using backup tracks. And it's unfortunate. It would be like I can't play guitar anymore because something happened. I've said it in numerous interviews —if I ever blew out my voice and I couldn't sing anymore, I'd just hire a new lead singer."

Asked if he has ever taken vocal lessons to help train him, Ace said: "No guitar lessons, no vocal lessons. I'm a fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants kind of guy."

Ace will release his new solo album, "10,000 Volts", on February 23, 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The official music video for the LP's title track — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — was released in late November.

Ace's next all-original album will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Frehley, who co-founded KISS in 1973, left KISS twice — in 1982 and again in 2002.

When all four original KISS members concurrently released solo records in September 1978, Ace's LP was the most successful, yielding the top 20 single "New York Groove".

In 2016, Frehley collaborated Stanley on a rendition of FREE's "Fire And Water". That track appeared on Frehley's covers LP "Origins Vol. 1", released that year.