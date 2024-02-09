BREAKING BENJAMIN Guitarist KEITH WALLEN Releases Music Video For Solo Single 'Headspace Holiday'

BREAKING BENJAMIN guitarist Keith Wallen will release his new solo album, "Infinity Now", on May 3 via Rise Records. The official music video for the new single from "Infinity Now", a song called "Headspace Holiday", can be seen below.

"Life can stress you out and there's a lot of bad news on the TV more often than not, so 'Headspace Holiday' is about just that, the need for a mental escape from all of life's noise," Wallen shares about the song's inspiration.

As for the video, he states: "It can be a challenge to find the right visual representation for your music sometimes, but we were able to get some cool performance and artsy silhouette shots. The director Jake Johnson was awesome to work with and I really like how it turned out. Plus, there was a Trans Am in it so that was cool!"

Last month, Wallen served as the support act on an acoustic tour with his main band BREAKING BENJAMIN.

Wallen is a prolific songwriter responsible for soaring melodies and hypnotic hooks heard across modern rock radio. The West Virginia-born troubadour uses his solo work as a vehicle to explore his multifaceted passions, moving seamlessly from the smart pop of '80s favorites like THE POLICE and DEPECHE MODE to the big moody riffs of '90s grunge heroes like ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS.

His co-writing collaborations include compositions with SAINT ASONIA, FUEL, WE CAME AS ROMANS, RED, DOROTHY and KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch's LOVE AND DEATH. Wallen bares his soul as a solo artist with earnest resolve, powering his honest anthems with commanding vocals.

A former member of ADELITAS WAY, Keith was among his first calls when Benjamin Burnley decided to reform and reconfigure his band. "Dark Before Dawn", BREAKING BENJAMIN's powerhouse comeback, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "Ember" followed in 2018.

Keith's self-produced acoustic and piano-driven "Allies" EP arrived in 2014. His debut solo album, 2021's "This World Or The Next", featured "Dream Away", a song streamed 1.4 million times on Spotify alone. His second solo album, "Infinity Now", includes production and co-writing contributions from Kevin Thrasher (RIVALS, JELLY ROLL) and work with Dan Braunstein (SPIRITBOX, DAYSEEKER) and Andrew Baylis (SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, JELLY ROLL, BRANTLEY GILBERT).

As guitarist for BREAKING BENJAMIN, a solo artist or songwriting collaborator, the common threads through Wallen's work are honesty, authenticity, and heartfelt spirit.

"Infinity Now" track listing:

01. Infinity

02. Strings

03. Headspace Holiday

04. The Wolf

05. Don't Fall Asleep

06. Nemesis

07. Blackout

08. Crown Of Thorns

09. Crush Me

10. Dear Father