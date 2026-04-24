BRET MICHAELS: 'I Hope To God' POISON Can Embark On The 'Most Incredible' Tour 'In The Next Year Or Two'

In a new interview with New York radio station Q104.3, POISON frontman Bret Michaels once again spoke about the possibility of a tour to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the band's debut album, 1986's "Look What the Cat Dragged In", in 2027. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was, I gotta tell you, 40 awesome years. And honest to God, I hope to God that… I love the Bret Michaels [solo] band. I'm grateful for C.C. [DeVille, POISON guitarist] and Rikki [Rockett, POISON drummer] and Bobby [Dall, POISON bassist] and POISON. And maybe in the next year or two, we put together the most incredible POISON tour as well. But right now, [I am on the road with my solo band as part of the] 'Live & Amplified' [tour], and we're killing it. And we're just having fun. I'm enjoying every bit of music and just being out there and loving a great time on the road."

Earlier this month, Bret told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he and his POISON bandmates were "hoping" to go back on tour in 2027, "'cause I know it's a big question. I think — I really strongly think '27, without going into details yet, is going to be a good reunion year for POISON. I think it's gonna be awesome," he said.

Referencing Rockett's recent claim that the band's 2026 tour was no longer happening after Bret allegedly demanded to earn $6 for every dollar each of his bandmates stood to make from the shows, Michaels continued: "Most people like the drama. I'm an anti-drama guy. I love the guys. I think '27 is gonna be great.

"Rikki is my brother. And you're allowed to agree and you're allowed to disagree, but we're gonna go out there and make it an incredible [tour], honestly," Bret added. "If '27 all works out here … we'll jump on the phone, get the whole band on there, or at least me and Rikki just talking it up and be able to lay out some dates and bring a great reunion tour. But I'm grateful for POISON and I love my brothers and and sisters in the BMB [BRET MICHAELS BAND, Bret's solo group], and I don't see any reason we can't do both and make it great."

This past January, Bret denied that POISON's proposed 40th-anniversary tour fell through because he allegedly wanting more money. During an interview with "Chaz & AJ In The Morning" on 99.1 WPLR, Michaels teased that POISON's 2027 tour could be called "40 Plus One", since it would happen on "Look What the Cat Dragged In"'s 41st anniversary.

"As this thing got further down the road… Remember, when you're booking stuff, we're already booking stuff solo into '27. So this just got backed up. And I'm hoping that, as a founding member, obviously that would be a great day, and I'm positive we can make that happen in '27," Michaels said.

Asked why the 2026 tour was no longer happening after he allegedly demanded six times as much as each of his bandmates, Bret said: "Well, I'm gonna answer that honestly. It never happened. We never got to that part of negotiations."

He noted that when discussions about a tour begin, "they ask me to put together solo numbers and an average, and that's the first part we turn in."

"We ask what the stage is gonna look like, where do we start the tour? I even got into where we're starting the dates, and then all of a sudden, '26, the shows in '26 wanted solo answers, so we moved this to '27 back last summer," Michaels explained.

Bret added that "even the other members haven't commented. They're, like, 'I thought this is going in '27 now,'" Michaels said of the tour.

Michaels went on to say that he and the other members of POISON are still "all friends."

"If you wanna discuss something, we have each other's phone number for the last 45 years," he added.

He continued: "No offense. I love Rikki. I love Bobby. I love C.C.. Don't negotiate on the air [during an interview]. Just call me on the phone, and we'll work out what[ever needs to be worked out]. We've worked it out for 40 other years. Let's work out what we need to work out."

When the interviewer noted that he didn't think anyone would blink if Bret asked for more money, Michaels clarified: "Again, I wanna go into this. That never came up on the table. What comes up on the table is, what's people making solo? What are we doing? You throw it out there. And it's not their fault either. It never finished, the negotiations, on everything. Where's the tour start? Who's opening for us? What lights, what sound, what's the stage look like?

"It's hard to explain to everybody how much goes into making a show great," Bret continued. "And with me, when I'm solo. I could make this decision on the bum runners. If I'm out with POISON, we're four founding members. And rightfully so for that situation. So I wanna make sure the fans hear the truth. It should be a four-way discussion. That's what POISON's meant to be."

POISON last hit the road in 2022 when it supported MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on a massive stadium tour. After that tour ended, Michaels went back to performing sporadic shows — consisting almost entirely of POISON hits — with his solo band.

In a January 2026 interview with the New York Post's Page Six, Rockett claimed that Michaels was demanding too much money while they were in discussions about a 40th-anniversary tour.

"We had a great offer, I thought, but we left the table. It didn't work," Rikki said at the time. "Really what it came to was C.C., Bobby and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion's share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It's like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can't work that way."

"I don't do this just for the money," Rikki continued. "I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don't want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money."

Earlier this month, Rockett announced nearly a dozen shows where he will pay tribute to POISON's "Look What The Cat Dragged In" album by performing the entire LP with his new band, THE ROCKETT MAFIA. This year marks the album's 40th anniversary, which features the hits "Talk Dirty To Me", "I Want Action", "Cry Tough" and the album's title cut.

THE ROCKETT MAFIA features Rikki Rockett on drums, Brandon Gibbs (DEVIL CITY ANGELS) on vocals and guitar, Stacey Blades (L.A. GUNS) on guitar and backing vocals, and Tyson Leslie on bass and backing vocals.

POISON was founded in 1983 and released "Look What the Cat Dragged In" in May 1986.