REVOCATION Announces '20 Years Of Torment' September/October 2026 North American Tour

Technical death metal architects REVOCATION will embark on the "20 Years Of Torment" tour in early September. Support on the trek will come from DEFEATED SANITY, FUMING MOUTH and WEEPING.

REVOCATION commented: "'20 Years Of Torment'… And we're bringing some truly sick bands with us to celebrate. We'll be playing material that spans every record on this one, reaching back into the Revo Repository plus new material from our latest album live for the first time. See you in the pit!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "REV100" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Sep. 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

Sep. 12 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Place

Sep. 13 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Sep. 15 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar

Sep. 16 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Sep. 17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

Sep. 18 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Sep. 19 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

Sep. 20 - Kelowna, BC - The Revelry

Sep. 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sep. 24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

Sep. 25 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

Sep. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Sep. 27 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

Sep. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

Sep. 30 - Denver, CO - HQ

Oct. 01 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Oct. 02 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Oct. 03 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

Oct. 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Oct. 07 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

Oct. 08 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

Oct. 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

REVOCATION's latest full-length album, "New Gods, New Masters", came out in September 2025 via Metal Blade Records.

REVOCATION creates extreme music for extreme times. On "New Gods, New Masters", their fifth record for Metal Blade, the quartet — spearheaded by founder/vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson — delivers nine potent and portentous songs of brutal lyrical and musical significance. While their critically lauded, 2022-released "Netherheaven" full-length set a high bar for the band, an even sharper musical and lyrical focus was achieved on "New Gods, New Masters". The Boston-bred Davidson credits newest members Harry Lannon (rhythm guitar and backing vocals since 2023) and bassist Alex Weber with a renewed energy and intensity both in the studio and onstage.

"It's been a pleasure ripping with those guys alongside Ash [Pearson], who always crushes it behind the kit," he notes. In terms of his own playing, writing, and singing he adds, "I'm always refining my craft and trying to get better."

Titling the album "New Gods, New Masters" reflects Davidson's belief about humans' need to worship various gods. "It seems as if that desire is encoded in our DNA. As science and our understanding of nature and the universe as a whole increases, the religions of the old gods start to become obsolete," he says. "However, I believe we've replaced our old gods with new ones, worshipping technology and creating a cult-like idolatry of innovators. I've been very fascinated with the development of artificial intelligence, and I'm deeply concerned where this could lead humanity whether it's the slow march towards a technological dystopia or the all-out annihilation of our species."

The LP's first single, "Cronenberged", featured guest vocals by Jonny Davy of JOB FOR A COWBOY. The track centers itself on a science experiment gone wrong.

"I'm a massive sci-fi horror fan and love the body horror genre that David Cronenberg helped to create so this is my homage to that," notes Davidson. "Also, shout out to 'Rick And Morty' for inspiring the song title."

"The video for 'Cronenberged' features tons of gore and practical effects," he continues. "It was so fun to create a little mini sci-fi horror movie for this track. Getting to transform into a hideous tentacle monster was a real treat. I knew things were going well when the My Good Eye film crew were gagging at how gross it was off screen."

"New Gods, New Masters" was produced by Davidson and mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren (THE HAUNTED, SPIRITBOX) with artwork by Paolo Girardi (BELL WITCH, MOTHER OF GRAVES, BLACK BREATH, CRYPTOPSY). In addition to Jonny Davy, the record includes guest appearances by Travis Ryan of CATTLE DECAPITATION, Luc Lemay of GORGUTS, and jazz guitarist Gilad Hekselman.

REVOCATION is:

Dave Davidson - vocals, guitar

Ash Pearson - drums

Harry Lannon - rhythm guitar

Alex Weber - bass

Photo by Alex Morgan