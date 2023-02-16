BRET MICHAELS's 'Salute To Poison' Album Gets Reissued

Around the turn of the century, POISON frontman and one of the most iconic figures of the 1980s glam metal explosion, Bret Michaels, found himself struck with a serious case of nostalgia. On the heels of POISON's first "Greatest Hits" compilation as well as a superb "MTV Unplugged" release, Michaels decided to revisit and reimagine some of POISON's biggest songs with a little help from his friends. The result was "Show Me Your Hits - A Salute To Poison", which was released in 2001 and embraced by the POISON fanbase that still lovingly supported the band even in the face of cataclysmic changes in the music world since the band's heyday.

Now that album is getting a full-on makeover for a deluxe reissue. In addition to the new artwork that brings back the 1980s glam metal vibe, the audio has been remastered and several of the tracks given all-new mixes for the smash hits "Nothin' But A Good Time", "Fallen Angel" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn". And now for the first time ever, the album is being pressed on glorious vinyl, in a special limited-edition purple-and-black splatter design.

Track listing:

01. Nothin' But A Good Time

02. Fallen Angel

03. Every Rose Has Its Thorn

04. Look What The Cat Dragged In

05. Talk Dirty To Me

06. Something To Believe In

07. I Want Action

08. Unskinny Bop

09. Stand

10. So Tell Me Why

11. Doin' As I Seen On My TV

For more information, visit Cleopatra Records.

Bret will hit the road in July for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 "Parti-Gras" tour. The trek will feature special guests NIGHT RANGER and JEFFERSON STARSHIP, with appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of JOURNEY) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY),plus a nightly surprise guest.

Last month, Michaels released a new solo single, "Back In The Day".