THIN LIZZY's SCOTT GORHAM Joins 'The Fox Project' As Charity's New Patron

Scott Gorham, legendary guitarist of THIN LIZZY, has joined The Fox Project as the charity's new patron.

Gorham has helped shape rock history with his fearless riffs and enduring spirit. As a patron, he will lend his voice and energy to champion The Fox Project's mission of supporting the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick, injured and orphaned foxes.

Scott commented: "Too many people think of foxes as pests, whereas we think the opposite of these fascinating animals. Over the past 20 years we have welcomed, observed, nurtured and even treated several generations of them in our own back garden and felt privileged by their presence.

"We were most impressed by the hard work and dedication of the team at The Fox Project and I am truly honored to be considered as one of the patrons to help support and raise awareness of this wonderful organization. We all have to join forces to help our indigenous wildlife — or lose them forever."

Founded in 1991 as a specialist Wildlife Information Bureau, The Fox Project has operated a wildlife hospital since 1993.

The hospital now cares for and treats over 1,000 foxes each year, including 250 cubs. The organization frequently appears on TV, radio and other media in both the U.K. and internationally.

The Fox Project has received awards from the RSPCA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, as well as recognition from media and television outlets.

Trevor Williams, founder and administrator of The Fox Project, said: "The importance of The Fox Project, as we see it, is to get people to understand and tolerate sharing their environment with foxes."

In 1974, Gorham moved to the United Kingdom and joined Irish rockers THIN LIZZY. The now-74-year-old Californian musician would perform on ten best-selling albums, including "Jailbreak", "Johnny The Fox", "Bad Reputation" and "Live And Dangerous", and on the hit singles "The Boys Are Back In Town", "Rosalie", "Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)" and "Waiting On An Alibi".