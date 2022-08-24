BRET MICHAELS Would Like To Record One New Song With POISON: 'Maybe It Could Be A Modern-Day 'You Shook Me All Night Long''

In a new interview with Arizona Republic, Bret Michaels admitted that he isn't necessarily in a rush to get back in the studio and make another POISON album. The band's latest collection of original material, "Hollyweird", came out 20 years ago. An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.

"I know I could get outvoted on this," Michaels said. "But I said, 'Guys, I beg you. Let's just write a straight-up rock song.' A 'Nothin' But A Good Time'. But modern. 'Talk Dirty To Me'. A great guitar riff, good lyrics, a hook in the chorus. Just something that's fun for us to write. And who knows? Maybe it could be a modern-day 'You Shook Me All Night Long'."

Michaels clarified that he doesn't expect POISON to be able to release more than one new song.

"You give us a whole album," he said, with a laugh, "you'll get the best prize fight you've ever seen."

According to Bret, he is in a good place with his POISON bandmates.

"Here's the truth," he said. "We always get along great. No one has ever made me laugh harder or been through as much as we've been through together, from the ground up. I'm talking the basement, sump-pump water on the floor. We're definitely four uniquely different personalities. But on that stage, it's electric."

Back in 2018, POISON bassist Bobby Dall said that the band "should" be making a new studio album but claimed that he didn't know if it would happen. "I'm not going to bullshit you and say there's any [new music] in the process [of being made]," he told All That Shreds. "Would I like there to be? Yes. But, it's a matter of everyone having the time. Everybody in the band has other commitments. Some members have younger children than others. So between those two issues, it's difficult, and, you know, [there are] health issues as we get older. Should we be making a new record? Yes, definitely. But will it happen? I don't know."

In a 2017 interview, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett acknowledged that part of the reason the band hasn't been motivated to work on new music has been the fact that fans rarely show interest in hearing fresh material performed live when classic rock groups go on tour. "We could write the second coming of 'Talk Dirty To Me', and I don't know if people wanna hear it or not, and that's a frustrating thing; it really is," he said. "AEROSMITH was able to do it, but not everybody is. I mean, even THE ROLLING STONES have had problems with that in the last few years. So… I don't know. But I do think it's important to stay viable. For the 'über fans,' it's always a really, really good thing. And that's what you do it for — you do it for you, you do it for the real fans, the real true fans."

More recently, Rockett admitted that he and other members of POISON harbor some resentment toward Michaels, whose frequent tours as a solo artist caused the band to take a five-year break from the road.

"I think we need to get away from each other and do other things, but at the same time, I think he spent a little too much time away," Rockett said. "There's definitely some resentment, but not resentment like I want him to fail. I want him to do good. I just want POISON to be important too, and I would like [him] to put a little more energy into POISON."

POISON's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.